Graphic Packaging International Supports Estrella Damm’s Plastic Replacement Initiative

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Leading paper-based packaging solution provider, Graphic Packaging International (‘Graphic Packaging’) has partnered with Estrella Damm to replace 100 percent of its plastic shrink wrap packaging, equivalent to 99 tonnes annually, with paperboard alternatives on multipack cans.

In line with its commitment to achieving more eco-sustainable packaging in 2021, Estrella Damm has launched a unique rounded-corner pack, designed and developed by Graphic Packaging. The pack will stand out on the supermarket shelves with its novel silhouette, and its range of opening options will not only make interesting merchandising options possible, enhancing the point of sale, but they will also elevate the consumer experience.

According to Ana González, innovation and design manager at Graphic Packaging, “This is the first structure of its kind in the beverage market. We have worked closely with Estrella Damm’s team to ensure that the plastic replacement solution created is innovative and strengthens the brand. The elevated shelf appeal of this solution is the culmination of a long and successful collaboration between Graphic Packaging and Estrella Damm.”

Functional as well as aesthetically pleasing, the packaging wraps tightly around the cans, protecting them from damage as they move through the supply chain. In addition to its bold yet practical design, it is made from recyclable paperboard, which highlights Estrella Damm’s and Graphic Packaging’s efforts to develop eco-sustainable alternatives in packaging.

Graphic Packaging has installed the first of two QuikFlex™ machines, which, thanks to their flexibility, meet production and market needs. Initially 6-, 12-, and 24-packs have been launched.

For more information, please go to graphicpkg.com.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021

Livestream ● May 13, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2021
Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 2+3, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
04/27 - Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Brewbound Podcast
05/06 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
05/06 - Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
05/13 - Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.