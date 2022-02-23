Grand Canyon Brewing + Distillery Opens 3rd Location in Page, Arizona

PAGE, Arizona – From firehouse to brewhouse, Grand Canyon Brewing + Distillery has expanded with a third location in Page, Arizona. Now open in a space that once housed the old fire station and most recently served as a maintenance garage for city vehicles, the brewery is just under 10,000 sq. ft. on .86-acre of land at 714 North Navajo Drive.

“I’m excited that we are finally done with this renovation and ready to open our doors in Page. Having a place on the north rim of the canyon is going be a great opportunity for us to share our award-winning beers, spirits and culture with the millions of tourists and locals that flock to see our very own wonder of the world,” John Peasley, Founder, Grand Canyon Brewing + Distillery.

Located near Horseshoe Bend, the brewery features an impressive 15-barrel Bohemian Monobloc brewing system, the same system from the original Grand Canyon Brewing + Distillery location in Williams. Guests will enjoy a large brewpub with full-service menu and bar, lounge areas, rustic décor, two pool tables, a foosball table, shuffleboard and over 20 TV’s. The space features a large outdoor patio and rollup glass garage doors to enjoy the beautiful weather and scenic views.

About Grand Canyon Brewing + Distillery

Located in historic downtown Williams, Arizona at 301 North 7th Street, Grand Canyon Brewing + Distillery is a family owned and operated craft brewery producing over a dozen craft brews each year. In 2017, Grand Canyon Brewing & Distillery began distilling craft spirits including vodka, rum, gin and whiskey. Most recently, they launched a line of canned vodka soda drinks.

In Williams, the smell of bubbling yeast and fresh hops fill the air as the brewing team works to create their award-winning beers. Brew tanks and stainless-steel fermenters fill the production room next to a cozy taproom with local beer, roaring fireplace, rustic décor and full-service kitchen. The Flagstaff brewpub is located just a few miles down the road and serves lunch, dinner and a side of heaping fun with a full-service bar, games and novelty merchandise.

For More Information:

https://www.grandcanyonbrewery.com/