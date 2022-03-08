Grains of Wrath To Distribute in Southwest Washington Through Kendall’s Pioneer Distributing

CAMAS, Washington – Grains of Wrath Brewery celebrates its fourth anniversary this month with a new distribution partnership supplying its award-winning West Coast IPAs and German lagers across southwest Washington.

With support from Ridgefield, Wash.-based Kendall’s Pioneer Distributing, a selection of Grains of Wrath beers are being delivered to craft beer enthusiasts in draft and packages, complementing existing distribution for the popular products across Oregon from Medford to Bend to the Oregon coast.

Kendall’s will be distributing many Grains of Wrath beers including award-winners Built for Speed IPA, Frost Hammer Helles Lager, Dystopia IPA and Dive Bar Lager.

“Our Camas headquarters business grew quickly and we opened a Portland Brewhouse about 14 months ago,” said Mike Hunsaker, owner and head brewer. “As we’ve grown our production volume with two locations and a talented staff, we consider partnering with quality distributor as the next logical step to present our fresh beers to more people across the region.”

With a 10-barrel system in Camas and a 15-barrel steam system in Portland, Grains of Wrath is poised to produce 3,000 barrels in 2022. The brewery already has racked up 26 honors for its beers, with the first one coming just three months after the company began brewing.

“Grains of Wrath is an outstanding brewery operated by great people, and beer lovers will appreciate their attention to excellence,” said Les Kellum, Kendall’s sales and brand manager. “Helping high-quality independent brewing owners in our region like Grains of Wrath was exactly what was envisioned when Kendall’s Pioneer was formed as a specialty distributorship by the Corwin family in 2014.”

Grains of Wrath is one of 31 members of the Northbank Brewers Alliance, where owner Brendan Greenen of Grains of Wrath serves as the organization’s co-president.

About Grains of Wrath Brewery

Grains of Wrath was formed in 2018 in Camas, Wash., with an experienced team working from a historic auto shop next to the city’s legendary paper mill. The company operates a Camas Gastropub at 230 NE 5th Ave. in Camas and Portland Brewhouse at 3901 N Williams Ave in Portland. The award-winning brewery has earned recognition for its West Coast IPAs and German lagers and was named “Very Small Brewery of the Year” at the Washington Beer Awards.

About Kendall’s Pioneer Distributing

Kendall’s Pioneer Distributing is a specialty distributor that provides high-quality craft beer, wine and cider products to retailers, bars and restaurants in Washington state. Kendall’s Pioneer serves clients across southwest Washington while its sister company Browar Polska serves clients in the Seattle-Puget Sound area and points in eastern Washington. Both are business units of Corwin Beverage Company, a fourth generation family-owned business that has distributed refreshments in western Washington since 1941.

For More Information:

http://kendallspioneer.com/