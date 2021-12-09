GoTab Introduces Improved Loyalty and Influencer Features and New GoTab WordPress Plugin

Giving operators more tools to create personalized guest experiences, reward top guests or increase repeat business

Arlington, VA – Next-generation restaurant commerce platformGoTab continues to enhance features designed to help operators put hospitality first. As the holiday season approaches and hospitality operators prepare for winter business, the cloud-based solution is rolling out a new GoTab WordPress plugin for additional flexibility and new capabilities that leverage aggregated customer behavior data. Operators can now use this data to boost loyalty, create special offers, increase word of mouth marketing, and entice guests for repeat business.

A True Restaurant Commerce Platform

Unlike other systems, GoTab allows operators to capture data from each guest’s preferences and build upon each guest’s ordering history to create loyalty programs and better market their brand to patrons. This provides an opportunity to further enhance guest relationships, elevate their dining experience, and connect with them even beyond their visit.

“The typical legacy POS system (at best) is going to capture the person paying for a check. In a traditional restaurant – let’s say you have a table of four, a restaurant is lucky if they can capture a single diner’s data for loyalty, spending insights and marketing purposes for opted-in guests. With GoTab, operators have access to all four diners’ ordering details. So we provide an operator with exponentially more first-party data,” said GoTab CEO Tim McLaughlin.

Building Loyalty through Special Offers, Coupons & Discounts

With access to opted-in first-party data and aggregated customer behavior details, operators are able to tailor their offerings and use marketing tools to engage with guests. They can easily identify diners’ profiles – from first-time guests to frequent visitors, lunch regulars to high-spending dinner patrons – and create special offers for each segment. For instance, they can entice first-time visitors to come back with a coupon or complimentary item(s). Operators can also create special discounts or complimentary menu items for regulars and share these offers directly to them via email/text, push notifications through the platform, and more.

Creating Personalized Offers for Influential Guests

Thanks to GoTab’s distinctive segmenting features, hospitality operators can also enlist their most loyal customers to spread the word about their favorite spot and create custom, secret menus for them to share with their friends and network. Each segment can be attached to a special menu, or a special promotion or discounted items, and guests are then invited to benefit from these curated offerings through a special link or QR code.

For instance, a brewery can create a special beer pairing menu for their top customer(s), who can then invite friends and family to order directly from the special menu via a dedicated code they enter through the GoTab platform. Beyond loyal customers, this feature can be used to target local food or lifestyle influencers who can then entice their own network to visit the restaurant, brewery, bar, hotel, or event venue, and experience the special offerings created specifically for them.

New GoTab WordPress Plugin for Maximum Flexibility

As GoTab continues to adapt and improve its distinctive features to align with operators’ evolving needs, the team recently built and unveiled a GoTab WordPress plugin that allows operators to publish a digital version of their menu to their WordPress site. The plugin was designed to provide a flexible and easy-to-implement solution for those who are not yet ready for full contactless ordering features but want to provide customers with an easily accessible digital menu that can be updated seamlessly.

With these features, GoTab provides operators with more ways to introduce their offerings to new and returning guests, fromonline ordering,all-in-one POS andcontactless dine-in in a single platform, to easy-to-use tools to help reward and retain top patrons. Request ademo orcontact us to learn more today.

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels, and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order, and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing. For more information, consult ourmedia kit, request a demohere or learn more athttps://gotab.io/en