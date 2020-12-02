goPuff Closes Previously Announced BevMo! Acquisition

PHILADELPHIA & CONCORD, Calif. — goPuff, the go-to platform for consumers’ everyday needs, today stated that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of BevMo!, the leading alcoholic beverage specialty retailer on the West Coast.

BevMo! will continue to operate its 161 neighborhood stores located throughout California, Arizona and Washington. With the acquisition complete, goPuff will expand its network of local micro-fulfillment centers on the West Coast by integrating its industry-leading technology and delivery solution with BevMo’s extensive infrastructure. Ultimately, this will enable goPuff to bring Californians immediate delivery of everyday items, including baby and pet products, cleaning supplies, food and alcohol, along with local favorites that goPuff’s customers have come to rely on in more than 500 U.S. cities.

“We are pleased to complete this transaction and to formally mark the beginning of this exciting new phase for goPuff and BevMo!. At the core of both of our businesses is a commitment to serving our customers, and we are confident that together we can transform how customers on the West Coast access instant needs – from everyday essentials and local favorites to a wide range of alcohol products that have made BevMo! such a beloved brand,” said goPuff co-founder and co-CEO Rafael Ilishayev.

goPuff co-CEO and co-founder Yakir Gola added, “We’re thrilled to have BevMo!’s great team join us in our mission to become the world’s go-to solution for immediate everyday needs. We look forward to delivering everyday needs to customers in California and are excited to welcome BevMo! to the goPuff team today.”

goPuff plans to begin delivering immediate, everyday needs in California in 2021 while maintaining the BevMo! team, beloved brand and product offering.

About goPuff

goPuff is the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, fulfilling customer orders of cleaning and home products to over-the-counter medications to food and drinks, and in some markets, alcohol – in just minutes. With micro-fulfillment centers in every market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. goPuff is open 24/7 in many markets and late night everywhere else to bring customers what they need, when they need it most.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, goPuff is headquartered in Philadelphia and currently operates more than 200 micro-fulfillment centers servicing over 500 U.S. cities. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow goPuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the goPuff app on iOS and Android.

About BevMo!

BevMo! is the leading alcoholic beverage specialty retailer in the western United States, with 161 stores located throughout California, Arizona and Washington. BevMo! provides a uniquely friendly and welcoming environment for competitively priced alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. BevMo! also has a wide assortment of complementary products such as specialty foods and snacks, cigars, glassware and related bar and wine accessories. Its friendly and product-knowledgeable team members assist both enthusiasts and first-time buyers of wine, spirits and beer. BevMo!’s philosophy is simple: we help find the “perfect drink for every glass.” For more information, visit http://www.bevmo.com.