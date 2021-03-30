Goodwood Brewing and Spirits Expands to Indianapolis

LOUISVILLE, KY – Louisville-based Goodwood Brewing & Spirits has announced plans to take over the RAM Restaurant and Brewpub in Indianapolis, IN. Goodwood Indianapolis will feature a full kitchen and brewery onsite. Goodwood’s well known beer and spirits, seasonal and rotating brews will be on the menu.

A diverse food menu features southern classics with a twist, such as Chicken and Waffles, Buffalo Cauliflower, Bourbon Brined Pork Chop and a unique and delicious weekend brunch. All menus highlight house made and craft beer infused sauces, including Goodwood’s new line of beer infused hot sauces.

Goodwood Indianapolis will be the fourth brewpub location, and first outside of Kentucky.

CEO Ted Mitzlaff expressed enthusiasm about the new location, stating “Goodwood is excited to be expanding to Indiana’s capital city. Indianapolis is a great community with a vibrant craft beer scene. Located in the heart of downtown, we will cater to locals, sports fans, tourists and conventioneers. We offer lunch and dinner, an excellent spot for sports viewing and a variety of craft beer and spirits.”

The brewpub will be located at 140 S Illinois St. and features a patio for outdoor dining, a spacious dining area including a private rental space, a 10 BL brewery system and a tremendous bar. Goodwood is targeting July 5th for the opening.

 

About Goodwood Brewing & Spirits

Headquartered in Louisville, KY, Goodwood has been producing award winning craft beer since 2005. They expanded their portfolio to beer barrel finished bourbon and rye in 2019. Goodwood operates restaurants in Louisville, Lexington, Frankfort and Indianapolis (coming soon).

Goodwood beers are available in Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma, Florida, and Texas. Goodwood spirits are available in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas.

For additional information or press inquiries, please contact: info@goodwood.beer.

