GoodLife Brewing Releases The Juice IPA

BEND, Ore. — Last year, GoodLife Brewing and G. Love and Special Sauce teamed up to create the Danky Dankster, the dankest IPA known to mankind. This year, we are switching it up and brewing the second beer of the collaboration called The Juice IPA. After extensive scientific research and our brewers having numerous sleepless nights, we have blended a recipe of outstanding malts, hops, mountain waters, and yeast.

GoodLife’s co-owner, Ty Barnett, said: “I am really looking forward to this year’s G. Love’s Special Sauce beer release. Last year’s was the first year, and when we mentioned we wanted to brew an IPA, he was like “Oh man, let’s make it a Danky Dank one!” Thus came the Danky Dankster IPA, and it was good! This year, our brewers and G. Love got to talking beer and they had been playing around with new yeasts and new hops that were really pulling out some huge orange, tangerine, and citrus flavors. As they were talking beer with G. Love, he said that he was working on a song called ‘The Juice’ for his new album. So, this year we are presenting G. Love’s Special Sauce – The Juice IPA! And it’s crazy good. I personally like it better than last year’s. I mean, they are both great beers, but The Juice is a lot easier drinking, citrus forward west coast style IPA that just makes you want to put on some great music on a sunny day.”

The Juice is super citrusy but has the clarity you’ve been seeking. This IPA is bright pale yellow in color with a thick head and nice lacing on the glass. Utilizing 2-Row Pale and Pilsner base malts, along with a little Carapils malt and rolled oats, we have created layered, clean malt flavors that accentuate the nearly 3 lbs per barrel of hops used in this beer. Laced with Mandarina Bavaria, Mosaic, Centennial, Amarillo and Comet hops, there are aromas that are both citrusy, slightly herbal and of course, juicy. A medium bodied beer with a crisp bitterness, the juicy/citrus notes come through with a subtle soft mouthfeel on this beer. G. Love’s Special Sauce is a juicy and drinkably pleasant IPA.

G. Love said: “I was honestly worried about changing the flavor profile from last spring’s Danky Dankster IPA but one sip of The Juice had me grinning ear to ear. I truly believe we have concocted an even tastier brew. The Juice is the juiciest juice around. This super drinkable IPA is refreshingly delicious. There’s a lift at the finish which I describe as the ‘Juice Cloud.’ I know it’s my beer, but honestly this is the best beer I’ve tasted possibly in my life.” When G and the brewers were discussing flavor profile, the brewers used the word ‘juicy’ and G riffed on that and said, “let’s call it The Juice.” And by the way, his new single and record is called The Juice.

For the release of The Juice, we’ll be doing the GoodLife Brewing Presents G. Love’s Special Sauce IPA PNW Beer Release Tour with Live Shows and Beer Release Parties at the following places:

G. Love’s Special Sauce PNW Beer Tour – Live Shows & Beer Release Parties

June 15, Bend, Oregon: GoodLife Brewing’s 8th Anniversary Party

June 18, Eugene, Oregon: Follow us on Instagram for more info (@goodlifebrewing)

June 19, Tacoma, Washington: Alma Mater (Fawcett Hall)

G. Love’s Special Sauce IPA will be available in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Vermont, Chicago, Pennsylvania, and New York City from Mid-May thru September. G. Love’s Special Sauce IPA will be available in 1/6 BBL’s, 1/2 BBL’s and 6-packs of cans.