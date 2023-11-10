Good Time Brewing Company Launches Non-Alcoholic IPA in NYC

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Good Time Brewing Company, the brainchild of bar industry luminary Michael “Mikey” McFerran, announces the launch of its non-alcoholic IPA, to be sold across New York City beginning this Fall 2023. Bringing on a rising star in the brewing world, Dylan Collins as Head Brewer, the company makes its mission known—to reimagine non-alcoholic beer with great taste and no stigma.

“We have no interest in creating a moral message about drinking or not. We’re modernizing non-alcoholic beer’s image, crafting appealing options for all, even seasoned drinkers,” says Mikey McFerran, founder of Good Time Brewing Company. “There’s no catch … you can commit to n/a beers for a while, or simply swap one out for your third drink of the night. It’s meant to be an easy choice.”

Good Time Brewing enters a growing market, in which non-alcoholic beer experienced a 30% growth in the U.S. in 2022 and is projected to grow 5.1% by 2024 (Nielsen IQ). Good Time Brewing offers a top-tier, great-tasting, and visually appealing alternative, catering to everyone who values the experience of enjoying a cold beer – whether you’re at a bar, watching a concert or game, or just relaxing at home.

Mikey McFerran, creator of Good Time Brewing and founder of NYC’s The Spaniard, was inspired to venture into non-alcoholic brewing after he and his wife welcomed a baby boy who was born with a congenital heart defect in 2020. This prompted him to create a happy medium drinking alternative for all people, places and occasions.

Good Time Brewing places a strong emphasis on the quality of its non-alcoholic beer, ensuring that every sip is as enjoyable as the next and every can could easily be mistaken for a traditional (full alcohol content) beer. Their first product, a delicious and hoppy non-alcoholic IPA, is set to launch in New York City in the fall of 2023 with initial availability at NYC institutions such as Veselka and Attaboy, providing a refreshing option for those seeking an alcohol-free alternative.

Unlike many non-alcoholic brands targeting athletes or wellness enthusiasts, Good Time Brewing focuses on providing a great beer experience without the alcohol content,for every type of social experience. Good Time Brewing’s IPA, crafted by Head Brewer Dylan Collins, delivers an unmistakably intense yet approachable “West Coast Hazy” IPA. This brew balances high bitterness akin to West Coast styles with a softer body reminiscent of Hazy/New England varieties. The hop profile combines the best of both worlds, featuring citrus, resinous, and tropical fruit notes. This hybrid style will pave the way for future West Coast and Hazy/New England IPAs.

About Good Time Brewing Company

Good Time Brewing is free from stigmas and outdated ideals about non-alcoholic beer. We crafted a tasty brew for all, be it beer enthusiasts, bar hoppers, or casual sippers. Our mission? To enhance the good times — nights out, nights in, and the in-between moments with loved ones – with a good drink. Whether for a single night or a lifetime, we offer a choice. Cheers!

Good Time Brewing’s IPA beer will be available for online purchase beginning winter 2023 via goodtimebrewing.com, as well as in local bars and restaurants throughout New York City.

About Founder Michael “Mikey” McFerran

Mikey McFerran, founder of Good Time Brewing is a seasoned bar industry veteran who is redefining non-alcoholic beer to offer more options to the bar, beer and beverage industry. The idea for Good Time began in early 2020, following his son’s diagnosis with a congenital heart defect. This spurred him to craft an alternative that complements any social occasion, for beer lovers, bar goers, and non-drinkers alike.

About Head Brewer Dylan Collins

Dylan Collins, a promising talent in the brewing industry, is the Head Brewer at Good Time Brewing. Collins, previously a dedicated homebrewer and beer tour guide, recently graduated from the prestigious Siebel Institute of Technology in Chicago and the Doemens World Brewing Academy Master Brewer Program located in Munich, Germany. Through this program, he underwent rigorous brewery training, honing his skills to perfection, which he now brings to Good Time Brewing.

For More Information:

https://goodtimebrewing.com/