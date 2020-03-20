Good River Beer to Release Hey Fishy Fishy Hazy IPA

DENVER — Good River Beer just announced their newest release – “Hey Fishy Fishy”, a juicy and aromatic Hazy IPA.

Hey Fishy Fishy will be available year-round starting Monday, March 23rd.

This Hazy IPA’s recipe inspiration came from one of Good River Beer’s gold-medal-winning-recipes, formerly known as “Daily Float.” The oats and flaked barley create a silky, full mouthfeel, while the Idaho and Cashmere hops lend generous citrus and fruit notes.

Hey Fishy Fishy was named after the popular river activity – fly fishing. Along with Good River’s other beers, the name was inspired by the company’s love for rivers, and the activities that take place on them. Good River Beer has always made it their mission to support the preservation and conservation of these sacred bodies of water. Now, they are branching out to include river activities outside of paddling to include more of the river community.

Hey Fishy Fishy is 6.5% ABV, 45 IBU, and is available in 12 oz. 6-packs, Half Barrel Kegs, and Sixth Barrel Kegs. For more information on where you can buy Hey, Fishy Fishy, visit goodriverbeer.com.

About Good River Beer

Good River Beer prides themselves on brewing inspirational styles with high quality ingredients as well as supporting river conservation. Good River Beer’s styles are all uniquely named after rivers or river themes. Every beer purchased helps support nonprofit organizations and partners focused on local river conservation efforts. For more information about Good River Beer, please visit goodriverbeer.com

In addition to being available at liquor and grocery stores, you can purchase 6-packs of Hey Fishy Fishy to-go at Good River Beer’s taproom.

For More Information: https://goodriverbeer.com/