Good River Beer to Release Hey Fishy Fishy Hazy IPA

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

DENVER — Good River Beer just announced their newest release – “Hey Fishy Fishy”, a juicy and aromatic Hazy IPA.

Hey Fishy Fishy will be available year-round starting Monday, March 23rd.

This Hazy IPA’s recipe inspiration came from one of Good River Beer’s gold-medal-winning-recipes, formerly known as “Daily Float.” The oats and flaked barley create a silky, full mouthfeel, while the Idaho and Cashmere hops lend generous citrus and fruit notes.

Hey Fishy Fishy was named after the popular river activity – fly fishing. Along with Good River’s other beers, the name was inspired by the company’s love for rivers, and the activities that take place on them. Good River Beer has always made it their mission to support the preservation and conservation of these sacred bodies of water. Now, they are branching out to include river activities outside of paddling to include more of the river community.

Hey Fishy Fishy is 6.5% ABV, 45 IBU, and is available in 12 oz. 6-packs, Half Barrel Kegs, and Sixth Barrel Kegs. For more information on where you can buy Hey, Fishy Fishy, visit goodriverbeer.com.
__

About Good River Beer

Good River Beer prides themselves on brewing inspirational styles with high quality ingredients as well as supporting river conservation. Good River Beer’s styles are all uniquely named after rivers or river themes. Every beer purchased helps support nonprofit organizations and partners focused on local river conservation efforts. For more information about Good River Beer, please visit goodriverbeer.com 

In addition to being available at liquor and grocery stores, you can purchase 6-packs of Hey Fishy Fishy to-go at Good River Beer’s taproom. 

For More Information: https://goodriverbeer.com/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)

Denver, CO ● Sept. 25, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.