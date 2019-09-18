Good River Beer Releases Owl Eyes Tart Cherry Porter as New Fall Seasonal

DENVER — Good River Beer, a fast-growing Colorado-based brewery has been busy gearing up for their taproom opening this October, giving back to the surrounding community, and releasing new beer styles.

Good River Beer just released a new fall seasonal called Owl Eyes, a Tart Cherry Porter. Owl Eyes is a full-bodied, robust porter with notes of coffee, chocolate, toffee, dark fruits, and just enough tart cherry to balance its malt-forward character. Head Brewer, Jack Meyer adds, “We brewed this porter so that rich, roasted flavors shined through leaving just a hint of cherry tartness.”

Like Good River’s other beers, Owl Eyes was inspired by the company’s love for rivers. Owl Eyes was named after one of the co-founders’ favorite river spots in the Grand Canyon, where everything is bigger, just like this Tart Cherry Porter.

Good River Beer is excited about releasing Owl Eyes and has announced that it will hit stores the first week of October.

Owl Eyes is 6.7% ABV, 45 IBU and is available in 12 oz. 6-packs, Half Barrel Kegs and Sixth Barrel Kegs. For information on where you can buy Owl Eyes visit goodriverbeer.com

About Good River Beer

Good River Beer prides themselves on brewing inspirational styles with high quality ingredients as well as making efforts to support river conservation at the same time. Good River Beer styles are all uniquely named after rivers or river themes and every beer purchased helps support river conservation with 2% of every beer sold being donated to Colorado Water Trust and American Whitewater. For more information about Good River Beer and our new tap room, please visit goodriverbeer.com.