Good River Beer Releases Daily Float American Pale Ale

DENVER — Good River Beer, a fast-growing Colorado-based brewery has been busy releasing new beer styles, expanding distribution, and hosting numerous events to give back to the surrounding community. Here are some of their latest happenings.

New Release

Good River Beer just released the Daily Float, an American Pale Ale, that is quickly becoming a go-to summer favorite. Named after the Colorado’s “daily float” run just west of Moab, UT, The Daily Float is a go-to for a hop fix that stops short of going over the top. The Daily Float has a hop flavor and aroma that covers the spectrum from piney and fruity, to earthy and floral. Good River Beer prides themselves on brewing inspirational styles with high quality ingredients as well as making efforts to support river conservation at the same time.

Good River Beer styles are all uniquely named after rivers or river themes and every beer purchased helps support river conservation with 2% of every beer sold being donated to Colorado Water Trust and American Whitewater.

Good River Beer is excited about releasing The Daily Float and is hoping to make it one of the four in their core lineup.

The Daily Float is 5.5% ABV, 45 IBU and is available in 12 oz. 6-packs, Half Barrel Kegs and Sixth Barrel Kegs. For information on where you can buy the Daily Float visit goodriverbeer.com

“Raise the Bar” Fundraiser with Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing

Good River Beer has a unique model when it comes to craft beer; giving back. This July, Good River Beer and Little Pub Company’s 21 locations are kicking off a fundraising project to “Raise the Bar” and serve those who have served our country by supporting our veterans in honor of July 4.

Throughout the month, Little Pub Company’s pubs are “Raising the Bar” by featuring “Class V Fridays” where Good River Beer’s Class V Colorado IPA will be sold for $4 and 100% of the proceeds will go to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing. In addition to every sale going to charity, customers can add donations directly to their bill, making it easier for them to donate.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the physical & emotional rehabilitation of disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, which is believed to provide a level of peace and healing that no other activity does.

We are excited to be a part of the “Raise the Bar“ fundraiser for Project Healing Waters, as giving back is the foundation of our company,” said co-founder Adam Odoski. “Project Healing Waters helps get veterans out in nature, which is a passion of mine and I think most people would agree that it can be one of the most healing places to be.”

In addition to “Class V Fridays,” on Saturday July 27, Old Man Bar in Broomfield will be hosting the Great Broomfield Beerfest for Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing. The party will feature a silent auction (5 p.m.), live music starting at 6 p.m., raffles, giveaways, and delicious BBQ and beer. 20% of proceeds from all food and non-alcoholic beverage sales will be donated to Project Healing Waters for the entire day.

About Little Pub Company and “Raise the Bar”

Raise the Bar is a program started by Little Pub Company in an effort to unite all of their locations behind one common charitable goal. Through their partnership with the Denver Foundation they have raised over $50,000 for different charitable organizations since the program’s launch in 2017.

Little Pub Company’s 21 bars will be participating in “Class V Fridays” and accepting donations to Project Healing Waters from July 1-31. The locations are as follows:

About Good River Beer

In 2015, Eric Zarkovich, Adam Odoski, and Preston Hartman united their love for the rivers and passion for brewing high quality craft beer, and Good River Beer was born. Ever since then, those three words have encapsulated what Good River Beer is all about. At Good River Beer, we are building a GOOD company, with meaningful employee engagement in our mission and success and consciousness of our impact on the natural environment, all while inspiring our customers to share in our mission. We respect and cherish RIVERS, giving back 2% to conserve their value as both wild places and resources for human use and enjoyment. We brew the highest quality BEER, taking no shortcuts and putting all of our passion and creativity into every glass. For more information about Good River Beer and our new tap room, please visit goodriverbeer.com

About Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities including education and outings. Learn more at projecthealingwaters.org/