Good River Beer Expands Distribution to Kansas

DENVER — Good River Beer has partnered with Standard Beverage to expand distribution to Kansas and support local conservation efforts. Beginning next week, Good River Beer’s collection of premium craft beers will hit shelves in select retailers, starting with Whole Foods and Balls Food Stores.

Good River Beer is dedicated to brewing quality craft beer while forwarding their mission “to protect and conserve rivers.” As part of their expansion, they’ve teamed up with a Kansas-based nonprofit, Friends of the Kaw, to amplify their effort in uniting the river community around conservation. 2% of Good River Beer proceeds will be donated to the organization to protect the Kansas River, the state’s most prominent river for recreation, and a drinking source to nearly 1 million residents.

“We founded Good River Beer with the intent to build a company that makes a positive impact on the world,” says Co-Founder, Adam Odoski. “Beer is the vehicle to make that happen. The more beer we sell, the more we can give back to rivers and surrounding communities. Friends of the Kaw does some incredible work, and I’m excited to see the impact we can make.”

Executive Director Dawn Buehler is equally excited about the partnership opportunity adding, “We love partners who advocate for clean water and are proud to collaborate with Good River Beer on a chance to protect the Kansas River. There is nothing more important than protecting this waterway as it provides drinking water to over 800,000 Kansans, is a source of recreation, and a home to all that live in and along its shores.”

Good River Beer fans in Kansas can expect to find their full lineup across the state including, Hey Fishy Fishy, a juicy, aromatic, Hazy IPA; Class V (5), a big, bold, and balanced double IPA; American, a clean and crisp Pilsner, Fu Fighter, a gold-medal-winning Belgian Style Golden Ale; Horsethief, an easy-drinking, well-balanced, and malt-oriented, Mango Blonde Ale; and a Variety 12-Pack.

Good River Beer will be available on shelves beginning late-October 2020 with launch events and river-cleanups taking place in the Spring of 2021. Visit goodriverbeer.com to learn more about Good River Beer and stay updated on the latest company news.

About Good River Beer

Good River Beer is a Colorado-based craft brewery with a purpose-driven mission to share their beer, follow the adventure, and protect and conserve rivers. They brew traditional beers crafted to cover the spectrum of flavor, with unique elements to classic recipes. All of their beer styles are named after rivers or river themes. Styles range from easy-drinking Ales, perfect for a lazy float, to big hoppy IPA’s to enjoy fireside after running a spicy section of Class V rapids. And, they just won their first Great American Beer Fest Gold Medal in 2019.

For more information about Good River Beer, please visit goodriverbeer.com

For more information about 2% For Rivers, a nonprofit founded by Good River Beer, please visit twopercentforrivers.com

About Friends of the Kaw

Friends of the Kaw is the only 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting and preserving the Kansas River. Our mission is to advocate, promote, educate, and engage the Kansas River.

Friends of the Kaw supports the Kansas Riverkeeper®, a non-governmental public advocate who holds the community accountable for the health of the Kansas River. The Kansas Riverkeeper is the eyes, ears, and voice of the Kansas River acting in the capacity of a leader, educator, investigator, media spokesperson, and scientist.

Some of our programs include river cleanups, educational paddle trips, ecosystem restoration, and our Kids About Water (KAWS) K-12 education program. To learn more about Friends of the Kaw, please visit www.kansasriver.org. Protect. Advocate. Discover.

