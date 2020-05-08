Good City Brewing Coverts Former Bank Into Beer Drive Thru

MILWAUKEE– Good City Brewing is converting an old bank building into a pop up beer drive thru.

Located in an office tower at Mayfair Mall, the former bank is being repurposed by the Milwaukee brewery as part of Mayfair Mall’s new curbside initiative. “We want to serve our community and customers by providing creative shopping solutions during this uncertain time as we all work to responsibly turn the dial,” says Mayfair General Manager Chris Jaeger. “We’re excited to partner with a prominent local brewery to provide our customers with a unique curbside experience.”

Good City has operated curbside service out of its original East Side location for the past month since the temporary closure of its taproom restaurants. According to co-founder Dan Katt, the Mayfair partnership will allow Good City to expand its curbside operations that have far exceeded the brewery’s expectations to date. “We’ve been humbled by the customer support that has allowed us to keep our skeleton crew employed during these difficult times. We have to stay creative in order to get through this, and Mayfair’s partnership will make it possible for us to bring back even more of our team members.”

Good City will operate the drive thru 7 days a week from 11 AM- 8 PM as part of a contactless experience that includes use of the former bank’s drive thru window and drawer.

Co-founder David Dupee says the drive thru is a natural extension of Good City’s vision to transform underutilized spaces. “From our original brewery and taproom that had previously sat vacant for 5 years to our second taproom that was built from the ground up as part of the Milwaukee Bucks Entertainment District to our purchase of a vacant warehouse on the Northwest Side, we have always been about breathing life into spaces.”

For more information, visit www.goodcitybrewing.com