Glutenberg to Start New Distribution Partnership with Total Beverage Solution

MONTREAL — After 6 years in the US market, we are thrilled to announce a new partnership with Total Beverage Solution. This new collaboration will allow us to reach nationwide distribution, increase our presence with major retailers and improve our On-Premise availability.

“As we embark on this new business relationship, we are excited to release our renewed packaging. Our goal is to differentiate ourselves with clean lines and colorful packaging; easily recognizable on retailer shelves, to help consumers make the right choice,” says David Cayer, CEO at Glutenberg.

“With the help of Total Beverage Solution, our current and future distributors, joined with the quality of our products, we are convinced that we will further secure our position as leader in the 100 % gluten-free beers in North America,” says Fred Thibault, VP of sales and marketing at Glutenberg.

Glutenberg will fit well into TBS’ portfolio. “Over the past 18 months as we have seen consumers more interested in better-for-you products, we had a goal to find brands to represent that filled this space,” commented TBS CEO Dave Pardus. Based on that we feel we are now working with one of the premier producers of gluten-free beer in the world and are proud to now be importing and representing Glutenberg for the competitive US Beer Market.

About Glutenberg Craft Brewery

Glutenberg is proud to be one of the most rewarded gluten-free breweries in the world. Based in Montreal, Canada, the brewery was founded in 2011 from the collaboration between two long-time friends. Known for its audacity and creativity, Glutenberg rapidly established itself as a leader in its category by offering beers of unmatched quality. The 100 % dedicated gluten-free brewery has a complete range of regular and seasonal craft beer to please all beer lovers.

About Total Beverage Solution

TBS is a National Premium Beer, Wine & Spirit Supplier to the US Beverage Alcohol market. In business since 2001, TBS has developed an iconic portfolio of unique brands from around the world. Total Beverage Solution a seven-time Beverage Industry Top 100 company, has earned a reputation for the company’s market expertise and proven sales results by creating value and demand for exceptional brands. Total Beverage Solution provides full-service front and back of house support dedicated to help both foreign and domestic alcohol brands enter and navigate the US beverage market.

For More Information: glutenberg.ca/