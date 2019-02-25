Glutenberg Craft Brewery Expands US Distribution

MONTREAL— Glutenberg, a Montreal-based 100 percent gluten-free and award-winning brewery, is excited to announce it will be expanding its distribution to the states of Tennessee and North Dakota while increasing its footprint in New Hampshire and Ohio.

Glutenberg Craft Brewery has partnered with 17th Star Distribution, Lipman Brothers, Bayside Distributing and D-S Beverages at the beginning of February, hoping to make a big impact in their respective markets. The four well-established distributors will service national retailers as well as independent on-and-off-premise accounts.

M. Frédéric Thibault, VP of sales and marketing, said: “We are thrilled to expand our distribution to an additional two new states in the US marketplace. We have been receiving customer requests for years, so we couldn’t be happier to have found the right distribution partners.”

Glutenberg will distribute its entire line of regular products, including their newly launched Gluten-free Stout. Glutenberg products are now available in 28 States in the USA as well as in Canada, France, Australia, Norway and Latin America.

“It’s been an amazing start for 2019, our focus is now to find distribution partners in key markets like Texas, Nevada, and Arizona,” added Thibault.

About Distributors

Lipman Brothers is the oldest liquor and wine wholesaler in Tennessee. Its mission is to be the Distributor of Choice for its customers by building a solid relationship with suppliers, retailers, and consumers. Serving the Columbus, Cincinnati, and Dayton areas in Ohio, 17th Star Distribution actually has a portfolio of 20 beer and liquor brands. Bayside Distributing was founded in 1948. It is focused on providing complete customer satisfaction, serviced by well-trained company personnel in New Hampshire. Founded in Moorhead, Minnesota, D-S Beverages is a family-owned and operated company committed to delivering quality products and services to their retail customers. 

About Glutenberg Craft Brewery

Glutenberg is an award-winning gluten-free brewery based in Montreal, Canada. It was founded in 2011 from the collaboration between two long-time friends. The brewery won the Gold, Silver and Bronze awards in the “Gluten-free beer category” at the 2012 World Beer Cup. Known for its audacity and creativity, Glutenberg rapidly established itself as a leader in its category by offering beers of unmatched quality.

