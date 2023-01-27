GLC Advisors & Co. Closes Melvin Brewing Company Sale to Roadhouse Brewery Group

Deal merges two largest breweries in Wyoming to create a top 100 craft brewery in the nation

DENVER, CO. – GLC Advisors & Co. LLC (“GLC”), a leading independent investment banking advisory firm, recently announced that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Alpine, Wyoming-based Melvin Brewing Company, in their acquisition by Roadhouse Brewery Group, which is based nearby in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The sale follows Melvin Brewing’s recent announcement in June to identify a strategic buyer or partner to support the company’s growth.

Melvin Brewing has been serving award-winning, world-class beers since 2009. The brewery, which began with a 20-gallon brew system, quickly grew into a 3-barrel system, and later opened a 30-barrel production location in Alpine, Wyoming. The brewery went on to win Small Brewpub of the Year and Brewing Group of the Year at the Great American Brew Festival in 2015 and 2017, respectively. Today, Melvin has established distribution channels across 27 states.

Roadhouse Brewery is an award-winning regional brewery with an auxiliary brewpub, Roadhouse Pub & Eatery, located in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The two breweries, which are located just 35 miles apart, will produce 50,000 barrels in 2023. With continued demand and a growth capital injection from Roadhouse, the combined breweries anticipate achieving production of over 80,000 barrels. Immediate upgrades include a state-of-the art rotary canning line and the expansion of the Melvin Tap Room in Alpine, WY.

“While the Rocky Mountain Region has witnessed first-hand the growth and strength of the Melvin brand over the past decade, we’re excited to see the rest of the nation experience even more best-in-class liquids that Melvin provides through this combination,” said Michael Richter, managing director at GLC. “Roadhouse Brewery Group’s acquisition of Melvin allows the Melvin brand to continue engaging loyal customers and broaden its reach to new customers, while also enabling Roadhouse the opportunity to more aggressively pursue their own brand expansion and growth goals.”

“GLC supported us in our effort to find a buyer that sought to retain and grow our staff, valued our partnership and shared vision with the town of Alpine, and had the experience and leadership to grow the Melvin brand and distribution platform,” said Zander Doroski, president of Melvin Brewery’s board of directors. “In Roadhouse we believe we’ve found a perfect fit.”

Roadhouse’s acquisition of Melvin was finalized in late December 2022, with support and partnership from GLC Advisors and adult beverage industry expert Ethan Stienstra, founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Ahead Of The Curve Strategy. The merger of the two award-winning Wyoming breweries puts the combined organization among the top 100 craft breweries in the nation.

About GLC Advisors & Co.

GLC Advisors & Co. is a leading independent investment bank delivering objective, senior-level expertise to successfully execute financial advisory M&A assignments. GLC’s middle market M&A mandates are focused on providing investment banking advisory services to clients involving sell-side and buy-side M&A, capital raising, and strategic advisory. GLC’s professionals have led mergers & acquisition transactions representing over $400 billion of enterprise value across numerous industries and sectors. Offices are located in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Denver. For more information, visit www.glca.com.

About Melvin Brewing Company

Melvin Brewing was born in 2009, with a 3-barrel system, a hip-hop soundtrack, and dreams of global domination. Riding the success of revolutionary beers like 2×4 and Ch-Ch-Ch-Cherry Bomb, Melvin went on to become one of the most awarded breweries in the country. After winning Small Brewpub of the Year at GABF in 2015, the brewery moved into its new digs at the Mothership in Alpine, cranking out exponentially more brews fit to match the spectacular surrounding views. Embracing the chaos and riding the wave, Melvin continues to take its world-class liquids on a worldwide tour, creating unforgettable experiences along the way, living under the mantra – “If Your Beer Is Not Madness, It’s Not Beer.”

About Roadhouse Brewery GroupBuilt upon its two founders’ unique backgrounds as an award-winning home brewers and noted restaurateurs, Roadhouse Brewing Group draws its inspiration from the improvisational dance between beer and food. Its home base is in the iconic mountain town of Jackson Hole, fostering its independent spirit and affinity for the outdoor lifestyle. For two years in a row, Roadhouse was named a Best for the World™ B Corporation, ranking in the top 5% of all B Corps in its size group worldwide for its sustainable business practices. Always embodying the wild, curious and passionate; it’s how the team approaches life, and how they approach their beer.