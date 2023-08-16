Gilded Goat Brewing Launches Festbier

Beer: Oktoberfest
Name: Festbier
Inspiration: traditional marzen
General Description: A smooth, clean, pale German lager with a moderately strong malty flavor and a light hop character. Deftly balances strength and drinkability, with a palate impression and finish that encourages drinking. Showcases elegant German malt flavors without becoming too heavy or filling.
Our Description: A crisp, sweet aroma from the Vienna and Munich malts first hits the nose, a reminder of the rich history of a beer once stored in cold caves and cellars during the summer months and served at Oktoberfest in the fall. Deep orange-copper, bright and clear with a thick, creamy head. Initial maltiness gives way to a moderately dry finish. Overall this is a smooth, clean, and rich introduction to Fall.
Short Description: Deep orange-copper, bright and clear with a thick, creamy head. Initial maltiness gives way to a moderately dry finish. Overall this is a smooth, clean, and rich
ABV: 6.3%
IBU: 20
Fermentation temp: 50F
Malts: Vienna, Munich, rye
Hops: Hallertau
Pairings: wienerschnitzel, strong cheese Availability: seasonal
Glass: tulip pint glass, mug
For More Information:
https://www.gildedgoatbrewing.com/