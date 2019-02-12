Gigantic Brewing and Dark Horse Comics Release 666 Cases of Hellboy Beer

PORTLAND, Ore. — To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the publication of Hellboy: Seed of Destruction, Oregon’s Gigantic Brewing and Dark Horse Comics are teaming up to create 666 cases of Hellboy beer, based on award-winning cartoonist Mike Mignola’s legendary character. All told, Gigantic Brewing will release six different Hellboy beers, with flavors inspired by fan-favorite characters from the Hellboy comic books. Each new beer will be a limited edition run of 666 cases and will be released approximately every seven weeks. The first beer, Hellboy, features a maple syrup and pancake profile. Gigantic Brewing’s first Hellboy beer will be released in March, ahead of Hellboy Day on March 23, 2019, when comic book stores and fans across the country will celebrate twenty-five years of Hellboy comics and graphic novels.

The limited edition beers will be released in the following order and feature different flavor profiles:

Hellboy – Maple Syrup Pancake Beer (6.66 percent ABV)

Liz Sherman – Mole Chili Stout (6.66 percent ABV)

Johann Kraus – Citrus Wit Beer (6.66 percent ABV)

Abe Sapien – Indigo Blue Fruit Ale (6.66 percent ABV)

Blood Queen – Cranberry Yuzu Sour (6.66 percent ABV)

Trevor Bruttenholm – British Barleywine (9.99 percent ABV)

Fans attending Seattle’s Emerald City Comic Con will get a chance to be the first to taste Hellboy beer at its official release at an offsite event on March 15 at an as-yet-undisclosed event. Hellboy beer will subsequently be available in select locations across the US. Gigantic Brewing will also be selling prints and t-shirts featuring new Mike Mignola’s illustrations for each of the six Hellboy beers.

Hellboy has appeared in graphic novels and comic books, prose novels and short story collections, two animated features, two live action films, toy lines and all manner of merchandise. Neil Marshall’s forthcoming Hellboy film starring David Harbour, Sasha Lane, Ian McShane, Penelope Mitchell and Milla Jovovich will be released by Lionsgate on April 12, 2019.

For more information about Hellboy Beer, follow Gigantic Brewery on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or visit giganticbrewing.com/pages/hellboy.

About Mike Mignola

Mike Mignola’s fascination with ghosts and monsters began at an early age; reading Dracula at age twelve introduced him to Victorian literature and folklore, from which he has never recovered. Starting in 1982 as a bad inker for Marvel Comics, he evolved into a not-so-bad artist. By the late 1980s, he had begun to develop his unique graphic style, with mainstream projects like Cosmic Odyssey and Batman: Gotham by Gaslight. In 1994, he published the first of many Hellboy series through Dark Horse, leading to many spinoffs, prose books, animated films and two live-action films. Along the way he worked on Francis Ford Coppola’s film Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992), Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001) and with director Guillermo del Toro on Blade II (2002), Hellboy (2004) and Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008). A new Hellboy film by Neil Marshall is currently in the works. Mike’s books have earned numerous awards and are published in a great many countries. He lives in Southern California with his wife, daughter and cat.

About Dark Horse

For more than thirty years, Dark Horse Comics has proven to be a solid example of how integrity and innovation can help broaden a unique storytelling medium and establish a small, homegrown company as an industry giant. Founded in 1986 by Mike Richardson, the company is known for the progressive and creator-friendly atmosphere it provides for writers and artists. In addition to publishing comics from top talent, such as Eric Powell, Mike Mignola, Geof Darrow, Brian Wood, Gail Simone, Stan Sakai and Guillermo del Toro, and comics legends, such as Will Eisner, Milo Manara, Kazuo Koike, Neil Gaiman and Frank Miller, Dark Horse has developed its own successful properties, such as The Mask, Ghost, X and Barb Wire. Its successful line of comics, manga and products based on popular properties includes Dragon Age, Stranger Things, Aliens, The Legend of Zelda, Tomb Raider, Halo, The Witcher, Minecraft, Game of Thrones and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Today, Dark Horse Comics is the largest independent comic book publisher in the US and is recognized as one of the world’s leading entertainment publishers.

About Gigantic Brewing

Gigantic Brewing Company is an independent, artisanal brewery located in the Southeast quadrant of the Peoples Republic of Portland. Brewer/Owners Ben Love and Van Havig are veterans of the brewing community. At Gigantic we only do two things: make the best damn IPA in Portland, Oregon and produce seasonal, exciting, flavorful beers, most of which will be brewed only once. Our goal is simultaneously to create new interpretations of classic styles and to ignore those same style guidelines completely and brew whatever our creative natures produce. We hold ourselves to a simple principle – Never Give an Inch. We vow to start small and (stubbornly) stay small, focusing our efforts on making exceptional beer, rather than a lot of beer. When you drink Gigantic, know that we did not just put our names on the label – our effort, imagination and dry wit are in every bottle.