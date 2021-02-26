Gig Harbor Brewing Releases Supersonic Doppelbock

Gig Harbor, Wash. — Around this time every year, Gig Harbor Brewing produces a new Lager as one of their seasonal brews. This year their Supersonic Doppelbock is a malt forward dark lager with notes of dried fruit, caramel and toasted grain. Its lightly-hopped flavor and balanced sweetness, finishes light and clean. Lagered for a minimum of eight weeks, this deliciously smooth and easy-to-drink double lager comes in with an ABV of 6.8%

Created by Gig Harbor Brewing’s head brewer Mike O’Hara, the single German hop Hallertauer — and German yeast and malt — form the base for this classic Germanic liquid bread.

Any meat and potato dishes — as well as a well-aged cheese and prosciutto platter — pair perfectly with this rich tasting Munich-inspired beer.

Supersonic Doppelbock is also a shout out to NBA fans everywhere to help promote the return of the Seattle Supersonics to the Puget Sound area. “Bring ’em back!” is hopefully a message the NBA expansion committee will hear in the next few months as they make their forthcoming expansions plans. Go Sonics!

Currently available in 16oz. 4-Packs and 1/2 & 1/6bbl kegs. Contact Gig Harbor Brewing for price and availability. info@gigharborbrewing.com • (253) 474-0672

Gig Harbor Brewing & Taproom is located at 3120 S Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA, and their Harbor Taproom is along the waterfront in downtown Gig Harbor at 3155 Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor, WA. Both locations have indoor and outdoor seating, with views of Gig Harbor at their Harbor Taproom.

Both taproom locations also offer food options from local restaurants and eateries. The most current C19 hours of operation are listed on their website at http://www.gigharborbrewing.com