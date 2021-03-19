Ghostfish Brewing Company Expands to California

Gluten Free Independent Craft Brewery Expands to California

The USA’s largest dedicated gluten free beer producer, by volume, available now for the first time in the Golden State, exclusively sold through BevMo!

SEATTLE, WA & CALIFORNIA — A dream six years in the making, Ghostfish Brewing Company makes its California debut this week. From the Golden Gate Bridge to Hollywood Boulevard to Mission Beach, Ghostfish, the largest volume producer of 100% dedicated gluten free beer in the United States, partners with California Beverage Company to deliver three of its most popular beers to residents throughout the golden state through BevMo! stores.

“We’ve had our eyes on California for quite some time, but needed to be strategic about our entry. We’re thrilled to continue our trek down the West Coast so more people can enjoy Ghostfish beer,” said Brian Thiel, Managing Owner and co-Founder of Ghostfish Brewing Company. “There’s synergy with adventure-seeking Californians and what we created at Ghostfish: a pioneering spirit that’s existed since the beginning.”

Beginning March 17, 2021 Californians will find three of Ghostfish Brewing’s most popular brews Grapefruit IPA, Peak Buster Double IPA, and Watchstander Stout at BevMo! Locations throughout the state.

“We are delighted to welcome Ghostfish Brewing to BevMo locations throughout California. Ghostfish beers have been a favorite of BevMo customers in Washington, for a while, and we can’t wait to share these delicious brews with our California shoppers, as well,” said Ryan Cram, the Area Manager – North Bay. “If you live in California, and you’re a craft beer fan, you’re in for a treat the next time you visit your local BevMo.”

WHEN: Beginning March 17, 2021

WHERE: Exclusively sold at BevMo! stores throughout California

ABOUT Ghostfish Brewing Company

Prior to 2015, the beer industry was dominated by barley-based beverages, dangerous to consume for individuals with Celiac disease or living with a gluten intolerance. With loved ones unable to enjoy a relaxing brew, Ghostfish founders set out to disrupt the decades-old industry.

By pushing boundaries and not taking “no” as an answer, the team set forth on a mission to lead the beer industry in flavor, quality, and innovation. Working with artisan malters on the cutting edge of the craft, Ghostfish is one of the first breweries in the world to brew with a full-spectrum of malted gluten free grains.

Now, Ghostfish beers can be found in 17 US states, 2 Canadian provinces, and the U.K. The company brews all its beers for distribution in the historic industrial district of Seattle, Washington.

Adjacent to its production facility is a public Taproom where guests can experience limited release draft beers next to flagship favorites and indulge in pub classics from a menu of 100% gluten free food.

ABOUT BevMo!

BevMo! is the leading alcoholic beverage specialty retailer in the western United States, with 161 stores located throughout California, Arizona, and Washington. BevMo! provides a uniquely friendly and welcoming environment for competitively priced alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The retailer also has a wide assortment of complementary products such as specialty foods and snacks, cigars, glassware, and related bar and wine accessories. Its friendly and product-knowledgeable team members assist both enthusiasts and first-time buyers of wine, spirits, and beer. BevMo!’s philosophy is simple: we help find the “perfect drink for every glass.” For more information, visit www.bevmo.com.

