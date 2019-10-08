George Lopez and Colin Cowherd Partner with Zislis Brothers to Open Brewery and Food Hall

TORRANCE, Calif. — Famed restaurateurs Michael and David Zislis along with Dave Furano are busy finalizing the finishing touches on their latest project- The Brews Hall.

The Brews Hall is the first multi concept brewery and food hall located at 21770 Del Amo Circle East in Torrance, CA. The world class brewing equipment has set the stage to brew two distinctly different brands of beer; BUZZROCK Brewing Co. that exudes a Rock’N Roll attitude and George Lopez Brewing Co.: Ta Loco Cerveza known for its crazy flavors. The 4 vessel 20 BBL Brewhouse has been custom designed by Michael Zislis and brewmaster Justinian Caire for versatility in brewing any style of beer from Pilsners to Stouts. It will house 17 fermenting vessels and 12 serving vessels.

The Brews Hall at Del Amo is set to open late October 2019 and will be home to four distinctly different concepts including: George Lopez’s Chingon Kitchen, Colin Cowherd’s The Herd: Burgers, Bets & Brews, Chicken TWILI (The Way I like it) and Rock’N Fish Grill, a Manhattan Beach steak and fish house favorite. The property will also feature a full bar.

The project is commissioned by the Zislis brothers, Michael and David and Dave Furano and designed by Larry Drasin of Drasin Designs.

About the Zislis Group

The Brews Hall will be part of the Zislis Group, with a portfolio includes Shade Hotels in Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach, California; Rock ’N Fish restaurants in Manhattan Beach and at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles, California; Rock & Brews restaurants (which currently has 18 locations in the United States and Mexico and plans for rapid expansion) and The Strand House restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Manhattan Beach, California, among others.