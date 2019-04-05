Geaghan Brothers Brewing Co. Partners with Raye’s Mustard

BANGOR, Maine — Two of Maine’s iconic family owned businesses have come together for a marriage of mustard. The Geaghan family of Bangor’s 44-year-old Geaghan’s Pub and 119-year-old Raye’s Mustard, a fourth generation family business based in Eastport, started conversations last year about using Geaghan Brothers Brewing brews for the next wave of Raye’s Maine beer-infused mustards.

After a few rounds of trying different brews, and recipes the two companies settled on featuring Geaghan’s Presque Isle Honey Blonde Ale for a slightly sweeter mustard, and Bangor Brown Ale with crushed mustard seeds for a more robust mustard taste. The Presque Isle Honey Blonde also features honey from Swan’s Honey in Albion, and as part of their dedication to Maine’s farming industry, Geaghan Bros. Brewing Company also proudly uses Maine Malt House Malts in all of their brews. In turn, these mustards reach beyond just these two family business and feature ingredients from across Maine.

“The Presque Isle Blonde mustard is unlike anything we have ever had before in our line up,” said Karen Raye, co-owner of Raye’s Mustard. “Paired with the Bangor Brown, the imagery truly speaks to Bangor, and the state, and we are truly excited to share both with our friends at Geaghan’s and our mustard lovers from around the world.”

While most modern mustards are either cooked or ground by high-speed technology, Raye’s is the last producer to maintain the traditional cold grind process using the original stones from France, and made in the same mill since 1900. The cold grind process preserves the volatile taste qualities of the whole seeds, enhanced by the flavor sensations of natural herbs and spices. The resulting flavor experience comes in part from the heightened awareness of taste, each flavor a testament to the pride that goes into every jar.

In their third generation of ownership, the Geaghan family is not new to collaborations with other local business, and has also worked with Bangor’s W.A. Bean & Sons of Bangor on an Reserve Sauce sausage that can can be found in retail locations across the state.

“We enjoy working with other local Maine businesses to combine our recipes to bring a new product to our customers,” said Peter Geaghan, owner. “It is something that is often seen with our beer and other breweries, but it is exciting to bring a different element to fruition, and one that we can work into our kitchen lineup as well.”

The mustards are currently available to purchase at Geaghan’s Pub in Bangor, Geaghan’s Tasting Room in Brewer, at Raye’s Mill Retail location and soon on the Raye’s website, and their new Downtown Pantry location opening soon in Eastport. The mustards will also be featured in several menu specials at Geaghan’s Pub.

About Geaghan Brothers Brewing Company

Geaghan Brothers Brewing Company started in 2011, as part of the iconic family owned and operated Geaghan’s Pub, which opened in 1975. Geaghan Bros. Brewing Co. offers a variety of craft beer styles brewed locally in Bangor and Brewer, and can be found throughout Maine in restaurants and retail locations.