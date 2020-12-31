Garden Path Fermentation Releases Their First 100% Spontaneously Fermented Beer, a Single Year Blend

Garden Path Fermentation announces the release of their first 100% spontaneously fermented beer, The Spontaneous Ferment, a single year blend. This special bottle is a blend of three batches of coolship inoculated beers from winter 2018, and brings a depth of different notes: a mild hint of tartness, the rich flavors of Skagit Valley malt, and a thorough but balanced level of native yeast complexities.

Bottled in May 2020, The Spontaneous Ferment is finally ready and will be available for sale at Garden Path’s taproom beginning January 2, 2021 as well as throughout the region and beyond. Please visit our online store at http://shop.gardenpathwa.com for local pickup, regional delivery, and in-state shipping or email us to inquire about availability in your area.

About Garden Path Fermentation

Located in the beautiful rural Skagit Valley in Northwest Washington, Garden Path Fermentation makes hyperlocal beer, mead, cider, and wine only using ingredients sourced from our own backyard. We exclusively use Skagit-grown grain, fruit and honey, Pacific Northwest hops, and ferment all of our products in oak with 100% native Skagit yeast. Our process draws on old-world brewing and winemaking techniques from a variety of traditions, which we reinterpret and adapt to take maximum advantage of the Skagit Valley’s abundant resources and temperate climate. Visit http://gardenpathwa.com for more information or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @gardenpathwa.

 

 

 

 

