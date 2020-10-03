Garden Path Fermentation Releases Official Beer and Mead of Tulip Town

BURLINGTON, Wash.— Garden Path Fermentation announces the release of The Untended Bloom, a barrel-aged saison, and The Dry Table Boysenberry Mead, an effervescent dry mead fermented with Skagit County grown boysenberries. Both of these new products were thoughtfully created for Tulip Town with local honey and Garden Path’s signature native yeast. Tulip Town has long been an important agricultural and cultural pillar of the Skagit Valley, contributing to the region’s economy by highlighting the hard work and value of small farms.

Under new ownership as of 2019, Tulip Town has evolved and thrived even despite the hardships of the ongoing pandemic. They continue innovating to showcase local products in an ever-changing landscape of tourism and hospitality. Garden Path supports their progress and stands in solidarity with Skagit Valley’s many dedicated producers. The Untended Bloom and The Dry Table Boysenberry Mead will be available beginning October 3rd at Tulip Town’s membership-only planting event and throughout the month during Harvest Days (Friday, Saturdays and Sundays) as well as in Garden Path’s taproom. Visit Garden Path’s online store for local pickup and delivery or email to inquire about availability in your area.

Located in the beautiful rural Skagit Valley in Northwest Washington, Garden Path Fermentation makes hyperlocal beer, mead, cider, and wine only using ingredients sourced from our own backyard. We exclusively use Skagit-grown grain, fruit and honey, Pacific Northwest hops, and ferment all of our products in oak with 100% native Skagit yeast. Our process draws on old-world brewing and winemaking techniques from a variety of traditions, which we reinterpret and adapt to take maximum advantage of the Skagit Valley’s abundant resources and temperate climate. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @gardenpathwa.

