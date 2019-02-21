Garage Brewing Co. Releases Barrel-Aged Imperial Oatmeal Brown Ale

TEMECULA, Calif. — Sit back, relax and enjoy Garage Brewing Co.’s Imperial Oatmeal Brown Ale now that it has emerged from Heaven Hill Bourbon barrels after aging for 22 months.

Darker in color than a typical brown ale, this Imperial gives toasty, nutty and light vanilla notes.

Although it comes in at 8 percent ABV, it is not overly boozy thanks to the time the beer spent mellowing in the barrels

“This beer is out of the ordinary,” Garage Brewing Co.’s brewmaster Guy Bartmess, said. “We’ve taken a style of beer that isn’t typically aged in Bourbon barrels and left it in the oak for almost twice as long as usual. The outcome is a unique Bourbon barrel aged beer that has no peer.”

After one sip of our Imperial Oatmeal Brown Ale, you may find yourself feeling like royalty!

Imperial Oatmeal Brown Ale

Flavor: Nutty and Toasty

Aroma: Bourbon and Oak

Balance: Oak and Barrel evenly with malt characteristics

Body: Medium

ABV: 8 percent

Availability: Draft | 22 oz. bottles

About Garage Brewing Co.

Garage Brewing Co. opened in Temecula, California in 2013 with a focus on brewing quality and exciting craft beers alongside a fast-casual pizzeria. In 2015 the brewing arm expanded to a production facility in Murrieta with a state-of-the-art 30 BBL brewhouse. Numerous Garage Brewing Co. beers have won prestigious Gold Awards from Great American Brew Festival, Los Angeles International Beer Competition and Sonoma County Fair and California State Fair. Garage Brewing Co. ensures unsurpassed quality by printing every bottle and can with an easy to find and read best by date. Most beers are sold on draft, 22 oz. bottles, 12 oz. 6-pack bottles and cans, growlers and kegs in the taproom/brewpub and distributed to stores and restaurants throughout Southern California and Las Vegas. Visit garagebrewco.com.