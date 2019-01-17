Garage Brewing Co. Names New VP of Sales and Marketing

TEMECULA, Calif. – Beverage industry veteran Allan O’Neil has been named vice president of sales and marketing at Garage Brewing Co., a brewpub and craft beer manufacturer in Southwest Riverside County.

O’Neil’s most recent role was general manager at Bonanza Beverage Company, a family-owned beer distributor in Las Vegas, Nev.

He began his career at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of New York and progressed through a series of management roles that culminated in VP of sales and marketing.

After Coca-Cola Enterprises acquired the company, he became the regional vice president in New Jersey with full profit and loss responsibility.

O’Neil was then recruited by Heineken USA to manage the national accounts off-premise sales and category management teams for the company’s largest national and regional clients. He was then promoted to regional VP for the Western United States. Heineken USA Western distributors won the prestigious Red Star Award five times during O’Neil’s tenure.

“Garage Brewing beers are world class and unique, the people are talented and the potential for the brand is tremendous,” O’Neil said. “We have a great start in Southern California with a lot of opportunity to expand our distribution and customer base.”

About Garage Brewing Co.

Garage Brewing Co. opened in Temecula, CA in 2013 with a focus on brewing quality and exciting craft beers alongside a fast-casual pizzeria. In 2015 the brewing arm expanded to a production facility in Murrieta with a state-of-the-art 30 BBL brewhouse. Numerous Garage Brewing Co. beers have won prestigious Gold Awards from Great American Brew Festival, Los Angeles International Beer Competition and Sonoma County Fair and California State Fair.

Garage Brewing Co. ensures unsurpassed quality by printing every bottle and can with an easy to find and read best by date. Most beers are sold on draft, 22oz bottles, 12oz six pack bottles and cans, growlers and kegs in the taproom/brewpub and distributed to stores and restaurants throughout Southern California and Las Vegas. www.garagebrewco.com.