Galipette Cidre Partners with Sibbaris Privee to Launch in Spain

Paris, France / Madrid, Spain — Cider Supply Co., the owner of Galipette Cidre, has signed a distribution agreement with Sibbaris Privee of Spain. The agreement covers distribution and brand activation rights for Spain and Andorra for the Galipette Cidre range, the award-winning pure juice French cidre.

Sibbaris Privee – an exclusive importer of Fritz Cola in Spain – brings more than 20 years of experience in brand-building and distribution of quality beverages in the Spanish market.

Ramon Garcia Fernandez, director of Sibbaris Privee comments: “Spain is the fifth largest cider market in the world with more than 100 million litres consumed annually and growing. We are excited to play a role in shaping how cider is perceived in Spain and serve the growing demand for high-quality artisanal ciders by a new generation of quality-seeking consumers. As oppose to the industrial concentrate-based ciders, Galipette Cidre returns to traditional values of sustainable cultivation, 100% juice base and artisanal production. The result is a truly best-in-class product and a brand with a proven track record of success across various markets in Europe and beyond.’’

Co-Founder of Cider Supply Co Michael Nordblom added: “Sibbaris Privee has over the years proven it can establish drinks brands on a national level through its brand-building capabilities and strong distribution network in mainland Spain, the Balearics, Canarias and Andorra. We are thrilled to bring the real French cidre – made of 100% pure juice – for the Spanish consumers to discover and enjoy.’’

ABOUT GALIPETTE CIDRE

Galipette Cidre is fine French craft cider of pure and vivacious fruit. Made using only the finest cider apples, hand-picked from the lush green orchards of Northwest France. Galipette ciders are slowly fermented using 100% apple juice, or pur jus, and never from concentrate. Ciders are carefully crafted according to the centuries-old traditions of the region; the results are naturally authentic ciders, with a color, aroma and flavor that exudes quality. Galipette ciders are naturally gluten-free and vegan-friendly and available in three variants: rich Brut (4.5% ABV), naturally sweeter Biologique (4.0% ABV) and refreshing non-alcoholic (0.0% ABV).