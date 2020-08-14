F!VE Drinks Co. Launches Canned Cocktails Nationwide

MIAMI – F!VE DRINKS CO., the line of mixologist-developed, ready-to-drink canned cocktails crafted only with high-quality ingredients, announced today they are offering nationwide delivery so you can still enjoy this summer. Now for the first time, New Yorkers can find their favorite F!VE DRINKS cocktails on shelf at select retailers. Launched last year, F!VE DRINKS CO. was created with the vision to bring cocktails back to what they should be – straightforward and delicious.

The full line of mixologist-approved cocktails includes Gin & Tonic, Margarita, Moscow Mule, Paloma, Mojito and Watermelon Vodka Soda, each made with no more than five all-natural ingredients, such as hibiscus, tamarind and coconut water, for effortless consumption in 100% recyclable aluminum cans. Unlike other malt-based imposters and canned beverages, F!VE DRINKS CO. is made as cocktails should be, with tequila, vodka or rum and no artificial ingredients or preservatives. Enjoy it straight out of the can or pour it over ice – F!VE cocktails are your end of summer side-kick no matter where you go.

F!VE DRINKS CO. was founded by five friends with decades of beer, wine and spirits industry experience from design to product innovation. Felipe Szpigel, former Anhueser Busch-Inbev executive, Jeremy and Chris Cox, the brothers behind 10 Barrel Brewing Co., Gustavo Sousa, former creative partner at agency Mother and Roberto Schuback, previously with ZX Ventures, saw a hole in the market for high quality, traditional cocktails that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. The team worked with top mixologists to distill to the essence and craft the perfect recipes for simple, essential and one-of-a-kind canned cocktails. Born in Miami, F!VE DRINKS CO. was inspired by the city’s vibrant culture and is infused with it’s diverse flavor, making their canned cocktails anything but boring.

“The absence of bullsh*t is our favorite ingredient and we always say less is right,” says Felipe Szpigel, F!VE DRINKS Co-Founder and CEO. “F!VE DRINKS is a return to what a cocktail should be: balanced, real and transparent.”

F!VE DRINKS CO. is available at select retailers across Florida, New York (see updated list online) and for nationwide shipping atBuyFiveDrinks.co with pricing starting at $9.99.

About F!VE DRINKS CO

