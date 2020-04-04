Furniss Kirk Nterprises Releases 4.7% Blonde Ale

KAMLOOPS, B.C., Canada — Due to an overwhelming response to its test marketing, Furniss Kirk Nterprises has released it’s new FKN A(le) in Alberta. The American Style Blonde Ale sports a 4.7% ABV brewed with Cascade hops.

“People were always asking me for a FKN beer, so I thought lets just give em one!”

The product features an absolutely unique label, making it possibly the funnest beer on the market. The ‘Personalization Box’ on the side “allows a customer to write their name or whatever they like, on the side, with a sharpie.” No other beer has this feature, which should create one of the ‘funnest’ beer products on the shelf. FKN A(le) is an easy to like, straight-forward, quality beer for people who love sports, summer, and good times. Initially only available in Alberta in 355ml 6-pack style. Trademarks in process.