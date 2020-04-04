Furniss Kirk Nterprises Releases 4.7% Blonde Ale

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

KAMLOOPS, B.C., Canada Due to an overwhelming response to its test marketing, Furniss Kirk Nterprises has released it’s new FKN A(le) in Alberta. The American Style Blonde Ale sports a 4.7% ABV brewed with Cascade hops.

“People were always asking me for a FKN beer, so I thought lets just give em one!”

The product features an absolutely unique label, making it possibly the funnest beer on the market. The ‘Personalization Box’ on the side “allows a customer to write their name or whatever they like, on the side, with a sharpie.”  No other beer has this feature, which should create one of the ‘funnest’ beer products on the shelf. FKN A(le) is an easy to like, straight-forward, quality beer for people who love sports, summer, and good times. Initially only available in Alberta in 355ml 6-pack style. Trademarks in process.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.