Full Tilt Brewing to Release Boomshakalaka Hazy IPA

BALTIMORE, Md. — FULL TILT BREWING announces the release of their latest brew, BOOMSHAKALAKA – Hazy IPA, the 5th Volume of the Hops-the-Cat Adventure Series. Taproom doors open at 11am on July 13th with live music by local artist, Janelle de la Rosa, from Noon – 3pm. NBA Jam Tournament registration is open all week until 2pm on the 13th with first tournament starting at 3pm.

Full Tilt first released the original Hops the Cat IPA back in 2016 with a B.A.R.C.S. charity bar crawl around Fells Point. Since then, the legend of their furry hero has grown into a multi-volume comic series starting with the revealing of Hops’ alter ego, GalactiCat. Since then he has saved Planet Lupulinia from the Anti-Rhizome Syndicate, brought on sidekicks Lorenzo and Kadet Kitten, and liberated Baltimore from his Arch-Nemesis, Volstead, the Vindictive. The latest Chapter of his legendary saga, which we celebrate with Boomshakalaka, brings Volstead back to Baltimore as he falls into Hops’ trap in the form of a 2-on-2 basketball tournament. Who will prevail?!

The release is being celebrated with both a solo and a doubles tournament on the NBA Jam Tournament Edition arcade console in Full Tilt’s brand new taproom on York Road in the Homeland neighborhood of Baltimore City. There will be prizes given away during both tournaments including Fully Tilted beer, merch, and posters signed by Tim Kitzrow, the voice of NBA Jam, himself! Entry fee for each tournament is $10 with $5 of every entry going to help Mo Gaba who is an absolute inspiration to anyone who hears the stories of the health issues he has fought and overcome so far in his life. We can think of no one we’d rather chip in to help in his ongoing battle #MoStrong

Boomshakalaka is the latest of many new beers Full Tilt has released under new Head Brewer, Brian Smith’s, watch since their new taproom opened in December, 2018. This Double Dry Hopped Hazy IPA was brewed with Ekuanot, Citra, and Mosaic hops and rings in at 7.5% ABV. This is a Limited Edition can release and can be purchased by case or 16oz 4-pack in Full Tilt’s Taproom starting July 13th until supply runs out.

FULL TILT BREWING comes from the background of not-cutting corners as its owners/dounders/cousins, Nick and Dan are passionate about every aspect of what they do and operate by the mantra, “Why do something half-assed when you can do it Full Tilt?!

FTB will debut, Boomshakalaka, their newest offering as part of a fundraising tournament benefiting the unmatched bravery of Mo Gaba on July 13th . For more information on helping Mo outside of this event, visit their GoFundMe page: (https://www.gofundme.com/mo-strong).

For more information about Janelle, visit her website: https://www.officialjanelle.com/, Facebook page: (https://www.facebook.com/OfficialJanelleMusic/) or Instagram: @OfficialJanelleMusic

For more information about FTB, visit www.fulltiltbrewing.com, call 443.835.2248 or email info@fulltiltbrewing.com. FTB is also on Facebook (www.facebook.com/fulltiltbrewing) and Instagram/Twitter (@fulltiltbrewing).