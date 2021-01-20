Full Sail Releases Haze of the Gods Double IPA

Hood River, Oregon – Good things are always brewing at Full Sail. The latest release in the craft brewery’s Strong Current Double IPA Series – Haze of the Gods Double IPA – is heaven on earth. Deep in the Columbia River Gorge lies the Bridge of the Gods, a legendary name that inspired this newly legendary brew. Unprocessed but never unflavorful, Haze of the Gods Double IPA is a heavenly hop-fueled expedition that’s juicy, perfectly balanced and never bitter.

“Haze of the Gods is dangerously drinkable,” says Full Sail Brewmaster Greg Doss. “Brewed with Strata and Mosaic hops, Haze of the Gods has flavors of sun-ripened peach, passion fruit and mango.”

Brewing award-winning beer has always been about persistence and instinct, like salmon swimming upstream in the mighty Columbia River’s current. For more than 30 years, Full Sail brewmasters have embodied that spirit. The new Strong Current Double IPA Series springs from the brewery’s “E.I.G.H.T” principles: commitment to the Environment, natural Ingredients like the pristine water that flows from Mt. Hood, the spectacular Geography of the Columbia River Gorge, the brewery’s original craft Heritage, and of course, the complex, balanced Taste of Full Sail beers.

With striking can design by Pacific Northwest-based Ambient, honoring Full Sail’s sense of place in the Pacific Northwest, Haze of the Gods Double IPA is sure to fly off shelves. Available January – April in 4-packs of 16 oz cans. ABV 8.5%, 35 IBUs.

Wondering what’s up next? After a hopefully snow-packed winter, the Strong Current Double IPA Series will continue to deliver with Lazy Summer Haze Double IPA, a hazy, juicy, unfiltered IPA from May to August.

About Full Sail Brewing Company

Perched on a bluff in Hood River, Oregon, overlooking the mighty Columbia River’s epic wind and kite surfing and the snow-capped volcanic peak of Mt. Hood, Full Sail is a true craft-brewing pioneer. Since 1987, Full Sail has been pouring pure Mt. Hood water, local ingredients and responsible processes into each and every pint. Full Sail’s brews and sustainable practices have garnered more than 300 national and international awards, including more than 200 gold medals and Beverage World’s “Craft Brewer of the Year” distinction. From Full Sail Amber and IPA to Session Lager and bourbon barrel-aged beers, Full Sail consistently strives to brew complex, balanced and ridiculously tasty beers.

For more information: https://fullsailbrewing.com/new-year-new-beer-introducing-haze-of-the-gods/