Full Sail Brewing Releases ‘Lazy Summer Haze’ Double IPA

Hood River, Oregon – Fresh from Full Sail Brewing Co. is a new, seasonal brew in their Strong Current Double IPA Series, Lazy Summer Haze, just in time for summer days on the river, the mountain, or in your own backyard.

Syrupy and bitter Double IPA?  Heck No!  “Our goal was a distinctly tropical DIPA that drinks like a pale – I think we hit it”, says Full Sail Brewmaster Greg Doss.  “It’s spectacularly smooth and crushable at 8.5%.”  Oats, Wheat and 2 Row malt are fermented with our proprietary yeast culture creating the perfect hazy base for our hop additions.  A big charge of Sabro hops adds hints coconut and tangerine.  We followed that with additions of Mosaic and Ekuanot hops to layer subtle but complex notes of citrus, mango and melon.

Our Strong Current Series celebrates our sense of place where we’re constantly inspired by the great outdoors and the environment that provide amazing recreation and one of our most treasured natural resources, the pure water that flows from the springs on Mt. Hood to our brewery and beyond.  Like summer, this seasonal brew won’t last, so get out there, drink up, and have some fun. Available June – September in 4-packs of 16 oz cans and limited draft. ABV 8.5%, 35 IBUs.

Up next in the Strong Current series will be the Full Sail favorite Wreck the Halls bringing hoppy holidays to all, October to December.

About Full Sail Brewing Company

Perched on a bluff in Hood River, Oregon, overlooking the mighty Columbia River’s epic wind and kite surfing and the snow-capped volcanic peak of Mt. Hood, Full Sail is a true craft-brewing pioneer. Since 1987, Full Sail has been pouring pure Mt. Hood water, local ingredients and responsible processes into each and every pint. Full Sail’s brews and sustainable practices have garnered more than 300 national and international awards, including more than 200 gold medals and Beverage World’s “Craft Brewer of the Year” distinction. From Full Sail Amber and IPA to Session Lager and bourbon barrel-aged beers, Full Sail consistently strives to brew complex, balanced and ridiculously tasty beers. 

For More Information:
https://fullsailbrewing.com/summer-days-call-for-hazy-ipas/

