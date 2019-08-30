Full Sail Brewing Launches KYLA Berry Ginger Hard Kombucha

HOOD RIVER, Ore. – KYLA Hard Kombucha’s master brewers have done it again. KYLA’s newest flavor – Berry Ginger – is a bramble of berries balanced by a zingy snap of ginger.

Like KYLA’s flagship flavors (Ginger Tangerine, Hibiscus Lime and Pink Grapefruit), new KYLA Berry Ginger Hard Kombucha is light, refreshing, fermented and fizzy with 4.5% ABV and only 100 calories and 2g sugar. Brunch, beach, backyard, bar… with KYLA Berry Ginger Hard Kombucha’s live cultures and low sugar, you can hang without the over, day or night.

“Our goal is always to brew authentic kombucha using our bespoke SCOBY,” says KYLA Hard Kombucha Brewmaster Greg Doss. “In keeping with KYLA’s approach, our new Berry Ginger flavor is crisp and refreshing with hints of berry and fresh ginger – the perfect adult beverage in take-anywhere slim cans.”

KYLA Ginger Berry is available now in 6-pack 12 oz. slim cans at your favorite grocery, specialty retailer and natural food stores, and on draft. The future is fizzy.

About KYLA Hard Kombucha

KYLA Hard Kombucha is a fermented and fizzy, light and refreshing, alcoholic kombucha beverage. Starting with a bespoke SCOBY, KYLA’s master brewers developed a fermentation process that’s a closely guarded trade secret because it enables KYLA to be shelf stable while maintaining live cultures, 4.5% ABV, 100 calories, and 2 grams or less sugar/carbs. Available in four flavors – Ginger Tangerine, Hibiscus Lime, Pink Grapefruit and the new Berry Ginger – KYLA is sold in 6-pack bottles and 12 oz. slim cans in store and on-premise in sixth-barrel kegs.