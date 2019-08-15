Full Sail Brewing Hires James Wheeler as Senior VP Sales

HOOD RIVER, Ore. – Full Sail Brewing Co. is pleased to announce that James “Wheels” Wheeler has joined the company as its new Senior Vice President of Sales.

Jim comes to Full Sail most recently from his role as Vice President of Business Development at Constellation Brands Craft & Specialty Division, having worked with Constellation throughout the U.S. for more than 24 years leading strategic initiatives in domestic and international business.

“We’re excited to welcome someone of Jim’s caliber to the Full Sail team. He joins at a time when our beer brands are repositioning in the Pacific Northwest and other states. Jim’s enthusiasm and experience will be a fantastic asset for us,” says Cory Comstock, Full Sail CEO. “Our sister company, KYLA Hard Kombucha, is on an expansion charge and has really taken off this summer. We expect to exceed 20k KYLA barrels in 2019, up from 7,500 barrels for our first seven months in market after our launch last year. We know KYLA’s growth will be further propelled by Jim’s leadership. We also have some new beer innovation coming in 2020 and, as with our launch of KYLA, we believe it will be on the forefront of coming trends as consumers search for new beverages. We couldn’t be happier that Jim will be leading the sales teams for all of our new initiatives.”

“I am honored to become part of a team that not only represents well established craft brands, which played an integral role in forging the craft movement, but also has the insight to innovate into new and exciting spaces within the industry,” says Wheeler. “KYLA Hard Kombucha’s performance has proven early on that consumers are eager to seek out better-for-you offerings that contribute to enhancing their lifestyles. Our company is well positioned to deliver superior products and services that will meet those needs.”

Perched on a bluff in Hood River, Oregon, overlooking the mighty Columbia River’s epic wind and kite surfing and the snow-capped volcanic peak of Mt. Hood, Full Sail is a true craft-brewing pioneer. Since 1987, Full Sail has been pouring pure Mt. Hood water, local ingredients and responsible processes into each and every pint. Full Sail’s brews and sustainable practices have garnered more than 300 national and international awards, including more than 200 gold medals and Beverage World’s “Craft Brewer of the Year” distinction. From Full Sail Amber and Session Lager to the latest Full Sail Hop-Infused Atomizer, Full Sail consistently strives to brew complex, balanced and ridiculously tasty beers. Learn more at www.fullsailbrewing.com.

KYLA Hard Kombucha is a fermented and fizzy, light and refreshing, alcoholic kombucha beverage. Starting with a bespoke SCOBY, KYLA’s master brewers developed a fermentation process that’s a closely guarded trade secret because it enables KYLA to be shelf stable while maintaining live cultures, 4.5% ABV, 100 calories, and 2 grams or less sugar/carbs. Available in four flavors – Ginger Tangerine, Hibiscus Lime, Pink Grapefruit and the new Berry Ginger – KYLA is sold in 6-pack bottles and 12 oz. slim cans in store and on-premise in sixth-barrel kegs. www.kylakombucha.com