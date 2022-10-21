Friday Beers Opens Almost Friday Sporting Club in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Social media sensation @friday.beers brings food, sports, entertainment and more to Music City with its first bar & restaurant, Almost Friday Sporting Club. Situated at 4th & Peabody in Downtown Nashville, Almost Friday Sporting Club brings a unique concept to downtown Nashville, creating a high-energy space at the intersection of sports and music where guests can relax, escape the everyday and find that “Almost Friday” feeling.

As the first physical restaurant concept by Almost Friday Media, the brains behind popular Instagram accounts @friday.beers and @almost.friday, the Sporting Club takes online comradery into real life. In addition to featuring craft beers on draft from local breweries like Yazoo Brewing and East Nashville Beer works, the concept features a wide menu of bar bites, sharables and cocktails along with programming around sports games, brunch and VIP events. With live DJs and a dance floor, a gaming area, an indoor-outdoor “Suckdown Station” and a VIP room for buyouts, friends can gather to eat, drink, party and play the Almost Friday way.

“Friday Beers is coming to rock Nashville’s face off,” says Jack Barrett, co-founder of Almost Friday Media. “If it’s not Friday, it’s Almost Friday. Game on.”

Local interior design firm Anderson Design Studio brought the concept to life by creating a playful environment with a hint of sophistication and surprise. The 5,500 square ft space is filled with pop culture references, classic board games and eclectic decorative pieces, from hand-shaped curtain rods to cozy couches creating a comfortable yet elevated house party atmosphere. The Almost Friday personality shines through with fun wall art such as a portrait of actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld—an ode to a long-lasting inside joke about Steinfeld being the only person followed by @Friday.Beers. The design also incorporates a merchandise boutique for exclusive Almost Friday gear that cannot be found online. With a capacity of 155 seated guests, this new downtown spot welcomes groups and is easily accessible through a streetside entrance. To bring it all home, Almost Friday Sporting Club partnered with Dreamscape Companies who has worked on a diverse portfolio of significant properties, including critically acclaimed endeavors such as Henry Hall in New York’s Hudson Yards, The Goodtime Hotel in Miami and The Rio All-Suites Hotel in Las Vegas.

“We are huge believers in the Almost Friday team and brand. Everything these guys touch turns to gold.” says Scott Broder, President of Dreamscape Hospitality. “Our gameplan is to make the bar in Nashville a massive success and then roll these out across the country.”

For More Information:

https://www.almostfridaynash.com/