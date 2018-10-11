Fremont Brewing to Release Mod Pod IPA

SEATTLE — Fremont Brewing of Seattle, Washington will release a new seasonal, Mod Pod India Pale Ale, on draft as well as in six-packs, twelve-packs, and 22oz bottles starting at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at the Urban Beer Garden. The launch event will feature three infusions and a Mod Pod cask. Bursting with tropical flavor and hazy, pale straw in color, Mod Pod is a naturally unfiltered IPA featuring Strata, Mosaic, and Columbus hops. Mod Pod IPA follows the Field to Ferment series and serves as a crepuscular bridge to the holiday season barrel-aged brews. It will be sold across Fremont Brewing’s entire distribution network through December while supply lasts.

Subsequent to the release event on Oct. 11th at Fremont Brewing, additional release events include:

“Mod Pod IPA honors our three pods of Southern Resident Orca whales living full-time in the Puget Sound, the J, K, and L Pods. In particular, we think of Granny (J-2) who was considered to have been the oldest orca in the world when she died in 2016 after 107 years of gracing our waters,” said Matt Lincecum, Fremont Brewing CEO. “Granny was the Matriarch of the Southern Resident Community, and we brew Mod Pod IPA in her honor. Enjoy and observe.”

Down & Dirty: 2-Row Pale, White Wheat, Flaked Wheat, Rolled Oats, and Rice Hulls with Strata, Mosaic, and Columbus hops

ABV: 7.0%

IBU: 60

Color: Hazy pale-straw

Aroma: Pineapple, tangerine, grassy

Flavor: Ripe melon, juicy citrus, pepper

About Fremont Brewing:

Fremont Brewing is a family-owned craft brewery founded in 2009 to brew artisan beers made with the best local ingredients we can find. Our beer is distributed in kegs, cans, and 22 oz. bottles and can be enjoyed every day at our kid- and dog-friendly Urban Beer Garden in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood. Because Beer Matters!