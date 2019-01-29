Fremont Brewing Releases Sky Kraken Hazy Pale Ale

SEATTLE – Fremont Brewing of Seattle, Washington released a new year-round beer called Sky Kraken Hazy Pale Ale on Jan. 24 at Fremont’s Urban Beer Garden. It is available in 12-oz. cans, kegs and 22-oz. bottles across Fremont’s entire distribution footprint. Sky Kraken is Fremont’s newest year-round release since Lush in 2017 which started as a seasonal in 2016.

A naturally unfiltered beer, Sky Kraken is made with Strata, Mosaic and a touch of Citra hops and 2-Row Pale malt, malted oats, white wheat and flaked wheat. Sky Kraken swims through the sky with ripe melon, juicy citrus, pineapple and pepper flavors.

“We released the Kraken because Krakens can only be kept a secret for so long,” explained Matt Lincecum, Fremont Brewing CEO. “Nicknamed ‘Sky’, this Kraken likes watercolors, chocolate cookies, tuna snacks and dislikes being alone. So, if you see the Kraken, please take it home and share it with friends.”

Sky Kraken Hazy Pale Ale

2-Row Pale malt, White Wheat, Flaked Wheat, Malted Oats and Rolled Oats with Citra, Mosaic and Strata hops.

ABV: 5.5 percent

5.5 percent IBU: JTRA (just the right amount)

JTRA (just the right amount) Color: Hazy pale-straw

Hazy pale-straw Aroma: Guava, lemon, pineapple

Guava, lemon, pineapple Flavor: Melon, citrus peel, grass

About Fremont Brewing

Fremont Brewing is a family-owned craft brewery founded in 2009 to brew artisan beers made with the best local ingredients we can find. Our beer is distributed in kegs, cans and 22-oz. bottles and can be enjoyed everyday at our kid- and dog-friendly Urban Beer Garden in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood. Because Beer Matters!