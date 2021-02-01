Freetail Brewing Partners with The Pickle Juice Co. to Launch Original Pickle Beer

MESQUITE, Texas — Freetail Brewing Co., San Antonio’s favorite brewery and tap room, has teamed up with Pickle Juice, the world’s first and only scientifically proven, anti-cramping solution, to create an original kettle soured pickle beer, available for locals beginning this month. Infused with Freetail’s fan-favorite brewing processes and the power of the pickle flavor, the result is a salty, pickle brew.

“At first glance, pickles and beer might sound like an unlikely union, but beer lovers everywhere are gravitating towards the combination as they realize the salty pickle profile cuts the bitterness that can be present in beer. It’s actually a winning combination,” said Filip Keuppens, VP of Global Sales and Marketing, Pickle Juice. “A partnership with Freetail, a Texas native brand like us, felt like a natural fit to bring this product to market. We foresee there will be a lot of local excitement around the product, with potential for further growth.”

Brewed locally at their San Antonio brew house, the kettle soured pickle gose beer features the vinegar profile from Pickle Juice for a light, lemon sour taste with a strong salty presence. The beer will be sold on tap and in cans with a pickle-inspired label reading Puro Pickles, and available throughout Texas and in HEB stores statewide.

Freetail Brewing Co. took flight in 2008. Since its inception, the brewery has been at the forefront of bringing the best craft beer to San Antonians and people all across Texas. Freetail offers eight core beers available year-round, regular seasonal releases, special one-offs, and other award-winning special brews like La Muerta, Snap Yo Baltics, and 401k Pilsner.

Pickle Juice is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juice is available in a 1-gallon extra strength pickle juice, 16 ounce pickle juice sport, 8 ounce pickle juice sport, 2.5 ounce pickle juice shot, and more.

To learn more about Pickle Juice, visit https://picklepower.com/ or follow them on Instagram Twitter and Facebook.

About Pickle Juice

Pickle Juice is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juice uses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juice can provide a source of relief. For more information, visit https://picklepower.com/.

###

For More Information:

https://picklepower.com/