Four Quarters Brewing Releases Tomato Basil

WINOOSKI, Vermont – Four Quarters Brewing founded in 2014 focuses their growing beer portfolio on the cycle of life, the journey that each ingredient makes on its way to your glass. Never shying away from exploring what an ingredient can do to enhance their beer, Four Quarters bases their ethos on celebrating the Earth and everything that grows within.

It is with great pleasure that we announce the release of our fan favorite ‘Tomato Basil’ a 5% sour ale made with local basil and roasted tomatoes. “We love to use local ingredients in our beers,” says owner and head brewer, Brian Eckert, “we are right in the midst of Vermont’s fresh vegetable season and these ingredients really shine in our sour ale. We are amped to be back at the VBF this year and look forward to sharing our beers.”

This unique brew will be available for a limited time on draft and in cans at the Four Quarters Taproom in Winooski, VT. Samples will also be available at the Vermont Brewers Festival, which has been on hiatus for the past 2 years due to the pandemic. Tomato Basil will also be distributed to select Vermont and Massachusetts retailers.

Draft release will be Thursday, July 21st, cans will be released Friday, July 22nd in our Winooski, VT Taproom. Prices – $5/5oz draft pour, $10/12oz, and $20/4-pack. Available at limited retail locations.

Four Quarters Brewing is a small craft brewery located in Winooski VT specializing in sours, stouts, and hoppy beers.

For More Information:

https://www.4qbc.com