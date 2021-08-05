Four Peaks Brewing Co. Releases Pumpkin Porter One Month Early (Again)

TEMPE, AZ – Four Peaks Brewing Co., Arizona’s largest brewery, announced today that after an incredibly well-received early release in 2020, Pumpkin Porter would be available in bottles and kegs in August again this year. Fans will be able to get their first taste of this year’s batch of Pumpkin Porter on draft at Four Peaks’ 8th Street brewpub in Tempe on Friday, August 6. Bottles will begin landing in grocery stores and independent bottle shops throughout the brewery’s distribution footprint the following week.

“We released Pumpkin Porter early last year because summer 2020 sucked; we just wanted to get it over with and skip ahead to fall,” says Four Peaks co-founder and head brewer Andy Ingram. “It was going to be just a one-time thing, but we discovered that people just love drinking Pumpkin Porter, even when it’s 105 outside. Maybe especially when it’s 105 outside.”

Four Peaks will be releasing Pumpkin Porter at a launch party at its original location in Tempe, Arizona on Friday, August 6. The August 6 release date is the earliest Four Peaks has set for Pumpkin Porter since last year’s August 3 release.The launch party will feature pumpkiny desserts and cocktails along with draft beer and flight specials.

About Four Peaks Brewing Co.

Based in Tempe, Arizona, Four Peaks Brewing Co. has helped define craft beer in the Southwest since its founding in 1996. Our hometown pride and heritage are at the heart of our pubs in Tempe and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Our brewers are committed to creating exceptional beers meant to be shared—and they have 24 combined medals at the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup to show for it. Anchored by the flagship Kilt Lifter Scottish-style ale, Four Peaks beers are currently available in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Hawaii, Texas, California, Colorado, and Utah.

https://www.fourpeaks.com/

