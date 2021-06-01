Four Peaks Brewing Co. Releases IPA Celebrating Pride Month

PHOENIX, AZ – Four Peaks Brewing Co., Arizona’s largest brewery, announced the release of We’re Here, We’re Beer, Get Used To It, a beer brewed for—and by—Arizona’s LGBTQ+ community.

We’re Here, We’re Beer, Get Used To It is an IPA brewed with kiwi, guava, cherries, strawberries, pineapples, and peaches. The name and recipe were created with input from groups serving the LGBTQ+ community in Arizona: ONE Community, Equality Arizona, One-n-ten, Phoenix Pride, Aunt Rita’s Foundation, and the Southwest Center. Proceeds from sales of the beer will benefit each of these organizations.

“Ever since we opened, Four Peaks has been a safe, welcoming place for everyone, no matter who they are or who they love,” says Four Peaks co-founder Randy Schultz. “We hope this beer encourages others to support their LGBTQIA+ neighbors—not just during Pride Month, but every month.”

We’re Here, We’re Beer, Get Used To It will be available at Four Peaks’ 8th Street pub in Tempe beginning Tuesday, June 1. A limited number of crowlers (25-ounce cans filled from the draft faucet) will be sold exclusively at Four Peaks 8th Street. Limited-edition shirts and glassware featuring the “We’re Here, We’re Beer, Get Used To It” logo will also be available for purchase; the glasses will feature a QR code with information on all the groups that collaborated on the beer’s creation. Proceeds from both will benefit the groups mentioned above.

