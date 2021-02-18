Four Peaks Brewing Co. Launches Kilt Lifter in Utah

PHOENIX – Four Peaks Brewing Co., Arizona’s largest brewery, announced today the launch of Kilt Lifter Scottish Amber Ale in Utah. Kegs and bottled six-packs of the award-winning beer will be available throughout the Beehive State beginning this week.

“Craft beer drinkers in Utah have been asking for Kilt Lifter forever,” says Jeff Eder, Four Peaks’ Senior Expansion Manager. “Thanks to the recent change in Utah’s ABV laws, we’re finally able to bring them the country’s best-selling Scottish-style Ale, and we couldn’t be more excited about it.”

Four Peaks’ flagship beer, Kilt Lifter is a dark, malty Scottish amber ale with rich flavors of caramel and toffee, plus just a hint of smoke. The beer is an exemplar of the Scottish ale style, having won seven medals at the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup, the most prestigious beer judging competitions in the U.S.

In order to adhere to Utah’s new 5% ABV cap, Four Peaks’ brewers spent months reformulating Kilt Lifter’s recipe down from its standard 6%. The 5% ABV version of the beer will only be available in Utah, but brewers say it has all the bold, malty flavor of the version of the beer available in other states.

Kilt Lifter will be delivered throughout Utah by Four Peaks distribution partners General Distributing Co., Wasatch Distributing Co., C&H Distributing Co., and Bald Eagle Beverage Co. Customers can locate Kilt Lifter near them using Four Peaks’ Beer Finder at fourpeaks.com/finder. More information about Kilt Lifter (as well as other Four Peaks beers) can be found at fourpeaks.com/beer.

About Four Peaks Brewing Co.

Based in Tempe, Arizona, Four Peaks Brewing Co. has helped define craft beer in the Southwest since its founding in 1996. Our hometown pride and heritage are at the heart of our pubs in Tempe and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Our brewers are committed to creating exceptional beers meant to be shared, and have 24 combined medals at the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup to show for it. Anchored by the flagship Kilt Lifter Scottish-style ale, Four Peaks brands are currently available in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Hawaii, Texas, California, Colorado, and Utah. Visit fourpeaks.com for more.

For more information: https://www.fourpeaks.com/utahkilt/