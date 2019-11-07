Founders Brewing Releases French Toast Bastard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced French Toast Bastard as the next release in the Mothership Series. French Toast Bastard will be the first Mothership Series release to see distribution outside of the brewery’s taprooms. Our malty and rich bourbon barrel-aged Scotch ale is introduced to smooth maple syrup, warm cinnamon and sweet vanilla for an incredibly decadent brunch-inspired sipper. Just one taste of French Toast Bastard and you’d swear you were digging into your Sunday morning French toast. This ale is Backwoods Bastard with a 4-star breakfast treatment. ABV is 11.1%.

“We do a lot of in-house experimentation here and sometimes infusing a firkin of cask-conditioned beer with different flavors is a great way to work through some ideas,” said Brewmaster, Jeremy Kosmicki. “This beer was inspired by a firkin created by one of our long-time brewers, Matt Blodgett, and debuted at our annual Firkin Freezeout. It was so popular, we decided to do a barrel-aged version of it and release it in our Mothership Series. Not only will we have to-go bottles available in our Company Store, this is the first Mothership that will be released on draft to other markets.”

The taproom Mothership Series is an ultra-limited, brew team favorite beer series originally only available at the Founders taprooms…until now. Whether it is an old standby brought out of retirement or an experimental new style, it’s sure to go quickly. The previous Mothership beers have included: Oktoberfest, Pale Joe, Mucho Lupu, Cerise, Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout, Panther Cub, MF Donkey Stout, Sleeper Cell and Red’s Rye IPA.

French Toast Bastard will have a retail price of $20.00/6-pack and will be available in bottles and draft in the brewery’s taproom locations on December 1. Draft will be available in limited quantities across the brewery’s distribution footprint.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.