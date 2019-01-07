Founders Brewing Releases 2019 Blushing Monk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back by popular demand, Founders Brewing Co. has announced the return of Blushing Monk as the first release of the 2019 Limited Series. Think of Blushing Monk as Rubaeus’ older sibling – more intense, slightly larger and just a little bit more mature.

Blushing Monk (9.2% ABV) is fermented with a Belgian yeast strain in a nod to the ancient monastic art of brewing. Fruit-forward ferment aromas and spice esters combine with an abundance of raspberries for a tart and luscious, raspberry-jam character. Blushing Monk will be available in all markets on draft and in bottles (4-packs of 12oz bottles) beginning January 4 through March 2019. Please note that price will vary by market.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a proud member of the Michigan Brewers Guild. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.