Founders Brewing Expands Distribution to Utah

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Co. has partnered with General Distributing out of Salt Lake City and Wasatch Distributing out of Ogden to bring their lineup to Utah. Founders will be sending products to select Utah State Liquor Stores as early as July 2019.

“We’re very excited to launch Utah as our 49th state of distribution and look forward to partnering with two excellent wholesalers, General and Wasatch Distributors,” said CEO and Co-Founder Mike Stevens. “For years, craft beer enthusiasts have been asking us to bring them Founders and, with the recent changes made by the state legislature to increase allowable ABVs to 5%, that time has come. Founders is a perfect fit for Utah’s recreational climate and gives us more reason to spend time in such a beautiful state.”

“The team at General Distributing is excited that Founders Brewing is coming to Utah and honored to have been chosen to distribute their fine portfolio of award-winning craft beers,” said General Distributing President, Andy Zweber. “We can’t wait to start this partnership and let the beer drinkers of Utah see what they’ve been missing!”

The Utah state legislature recently passed SB132, which increases the state cap on retail beer to 5% ABV. Since Founders produces a number of sub-5% ABV beers, including the immensely popular All Day IPA, Utahns will be able to find this brand (and more) in grocery and convenience stores, in addition to draft at on-premise retail accounts, beginning November 1.

Utah is the 49th state to see Founders’ distribution, leaving only Hawaii left to complete total US distribution. To check out all of the states in which Founders is available, and to review information on the Founders lineup and release calendar, visit foundersbrewing.com

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. A proud sponsor of chasing the American dream, Founders launched the Chase Your What If campaign in January 2019 to inspire all beer fans to live life to its fullest. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.