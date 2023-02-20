Founders Brewing Company Announces All Day Variety Pack

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan – Founders Brewing Company, part of Mahou USA, is excited to announce that its All Day Series is going coast to coast with a new All Day Variety Pack. The variety pack is filled with four refreshing All Day options to elevate life’s many occasions, including two new beers — All Day West Coast and All Day Crimson Sky.

The All Day Variety Pack contains two all-time favorites, All Day IPA and All Day Haze, a seasonally rotating All Day Series release, All Day West Coast, and an exclusive, All Day Crimson Sky.

The newest addition to the All Day lineup, All Day West Coast, is brewed with a stunning array of hops balanced by a laid back malt bill. This session West Coast IPA features a bold hop aroma of piney, citrus and tropical notes and comes in at 4.7 percent ABV. Grab the first cans in our new All Day Variety Pack or wait until May when you’ll find it in 15-packs, 4-packs or 16oz cans.

All Day Crimson Sky, sold exclusively in the variety pack, allows you to revel in the floral pine and grapefruit notes of this delicately sweet and moderately bitter Session Red IPA. Coming in at 4.7 percent ABV, this beer is a perfect addition to our refreshing All Day Variety Pack.

The third beer in the lineup is All Day Haze. At 4.9 percent ABV, our session hazy IPA contains the sweet aromas of orange, pineapple, peach and a pinch of pine.

The Top Beer of 2022 at Founders Brewing Company with customers drinking 13,521 cans, All Day IPA rounds out the new variety pack. Naturally brewed with a complex array of malts, grains and hops, and balanced for optimal aromatics and a clean finish, All Day IPA will keep your taste satisfied while keeping your senses sharp coming in at 4.7 percent ABV.

The All Day Variety Pack will be available in both taprooms on Friday, February 10, and on shelves in 12-packs of 12 oz. cans nationwide in March.

About Mahou USA

Established in 2023, Mahou USA is a combination of brands from Avery Brewing, Founders Brewing and Mahou Imports. Specializing in brews that are complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor, Mahou USA ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. The brands under Mahou USA have received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival, and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world.

For More Information:

https://foundersbrewing.com