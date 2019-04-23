Founders Brewing Co. to Release Tequila Barrel-Aged Ale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced that Más Agave will be the third release in the brewery’s esteemed Barrel-Aged Series. An imperial lime gose-style ale brewed with agave and aged in tequila barrels, Más Agave is the first tequila barrel-aged beer Founders has bottled. Más Agave (10% ABV)will be available in all markets beginning in early May in 4-packs (12oz bottles) and 750mL bottles. Más Agave will be available in both the Detroit and Grand Rapids taproom locations on May 3.

“As our barrel program grows, we’re fortunate to have access to different types of wood outside of our usual bourbon barrels,” said Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki. “This inspired me to think outside of traditional beer flavors and more along the lines of flavor profiles you might find in a cocktail. With its salty and tangy character, the gose-style was a perfect match with one of my favorite cocktails, the margarita. So, we sourced some fantastic tequila barrels and brewed an imperial gose with lime and agave inspired by this classic cocktail.”

The Más Agave label art was inspired by Day of the Dead imagery, specifically the elaborate altars built to honor deceased loved ones. Marigolds play heavily in the altars, as it is said that the scent attracts the spirits. The monarch butterfly is representative of the travel ancestors make to reach their loved ones during the holiday.

“Brewers don’t have the luxury of being happy with a static lineup,” said Co-Founder and President, Dave Engbers. “In today’s brewing landscape, innovation is key to standing out and it’s our responsibility to continue to push boundaries and create something new and unique. Our success came out of challenging the status quo and that spirit drives us every time we bring a new beer, like Más Agave, into the lineup.”

Más Agave is preceded by KBS and Backwoods Bastard in the brewery’s 2019 Barrel-Aged Series. It will be followed by a yet-to-be-announced release in September and CBS in November.

About the Barrel-Aged Series

Crafting legendary barrel-aged beers is an exercise in patience. We start by brewing complex, world-class beer worthy of time in a barrel. Then, our experience and years spent mastering our craft means we know exactly when it’s been aged to perfection. After one sip, you’ll know – it was worth the wait.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. A proud sponsor of chasing the American dream, Founders launched the Chase Your What If campaign in January 2019 to inspire all beer fans to live life to its fullest. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.