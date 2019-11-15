Founders Brewing Co. to Release KBS Espresso Variant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced KBS Espresso, the first-ever variant of KBS, their esteemed bourbon barrel-aged chocolate coffee stout. While KBS is already brewed with coffee, KBS Espresso (12% ABV) gets some extra oomph, namely more aging on espresso beans after barrel removal. The result is a fresh and extra-snappy coffee twist on the brewery’s classic barrel-aged beer.

“We’ve had some fun aging KBS in different barrels like maple syrup, which worked out great, and hot sauce, which didn’t quite work out,” said Brewmaster, Jeremy Kosmicki. “But, for our first ever “official” variant of KBS, we decided to amplify a flavor that’s already at the heart of this beer – coffee. And not just any coffee, it’s the dark, roasted goodness that can only come from espresso beans, roasted by our Grand Rapids neighbors, Ferris Coffee & Nut.”

KBS Espresso will be available in 4-packs of 12oz bottles, 750mL bottles and draft beginning on November 15 in the Grand Rapids taproom.It will ship to the brewery’s distribution network later this month and will be available through February 2020. Please note that KBS Espresso will not be available on draft in Utah or in any format in Mississippi.

Along with being the first-ever KBS variant, KBS Espresso also kicks off the brewery’s 2020 Barrel-Aged Series, which will feature a line-up of seven different beers set to release throughout the year, including KBS and the year-round Backwoods Bastard. Stay tuned for more information on other releases in the 2020 Barrel-Aged Series along with news on the brewery’s full 2020 availability calendar.

About the Barrel-Aged Series

Crafting legendary barrel-aged beers is an exercise in patience. We start by brewing complex, world-class beer worthy of time in a barrel. Then, our experience and years spent mastering our craft means we know exactly when it’s been aged to perfection. After one sip, you’ll know – it was worth the wait.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.