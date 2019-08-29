Founders Brewing Co. to Release Canadian Breakfast Stout (CBS) for the Last Time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders has announced the release of Canadian Breakfast Stout (CBS) in 12oz bottles, in addition to 750mL bottles, domestically. CBS, an imperial coffee chocolate stout aged in maple bourbon barrels, is the final release in the 2019 Barrel-Aged Series. This is the third year in a row the brewery has released the stout and they have no future plans to brew it again.

“This will be the last year I plan on making CBS, so get it while you can,” said Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki. “Our barrel program has grown a lot since the first time we released CBS, so it’s been fun seeing an entire new audience become introduced to CBS over the past couple of years. It’ll be missed in 2020, but I’m looking forward to bringing out some new barrel-aged releases.”

The highly anticipated beer was first brewed after Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki stumbled upon bourbon barrels that had previously housed maple syrup. Adding the same base beer as Kentucky Breakfast Stout (KBS), CBS was born. Rich maple syrup, roasted coffee and velvety chocolate meld together in this barrel-aged beer to create a transcendental drinking experience.

CBS (11.3% ABV) is the fifth and final release in the brewery’s 2019 Barrel-Aged Series, preceded by Más Agave, KBS, Backwoods Bastard and Underground Mountain Brown. General Admission CBS ticket sales begin on September 13 at 10am EST. Current Detroit and Grand Rapids Mug Club Members should check their email for member-exclusive bottle ticket pre-sale details. Pickup from both taproom locations begins on October 25 and goes through October 27. CBS will be available in all markets on draft and in bottles beginning November 1. Please note that price will vary by market. Visit the brewery’s website for more details regarding bottle ticket sales: foundersbrewing.com. Please reach out to Amanda Davis (amanda@gregoryvine.com) for more information.

About the Barrel-Aged Series

Crafting legendary barrel-aged beers is an exercise in patience. We start by brewing complex, world-class beer worthy of time in a barrel. Then, our experience and years spent mastering our craft means we know exactly when it’s been aged to perfection. After one sip, you’ll know – it was worth the wait.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. A proud sponsor of chasing the American dream, Founders launched the Chase Your What If campaign in January 2019 to inspire all beer fans to live life to its fullest. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.