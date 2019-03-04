Founders Brewing Co. Expands Distribution to Wyoming

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Founders Brewing Co. has partnered with Teton Distributors to bring their lineup to Wyoming, beginning in April 2019. Founders will be sending All Day IPA, Solid Gold, Centennial IPA, Dirty Bastard, Breakfast Stout, Seasonal and Barrel-Aged Series releases on a rotation basis. These will be available statewide in bottles, cans and draft, as applicable.

“Wyoming beer drinkers sure are vocal, and we’re pleased to be able to answer their requests,” said co-founder and CEO, Mike Stevens. “With the recent addition of Colorado to our distribution network, Wyoming was the logical next step. The pioneering spirit of the West is something we’ve long-admired and we’re thrilled to be a part of its history.”

Beer will start shipping in March, with the retail release beginning in early April. Launch events will take place later in April with details to be announced. Visit foundersbrewing.com/events to stay up-to-date with launch information.

Wyoming is the 48th state to see Founders’ distribution, leaving only Utah and Hawaii left to complete total US distribution. To check out all of the states in which Founders is available, and to review information on the Founders lineup and release calendar, visit foundersbrewing.com.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. A proud sponsor of chasing the American dream, Founders launched the Chase Your What If campaign in January 2019 to inspire all beer fans to live life to its fullest. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.